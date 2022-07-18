Climate Change: City of Cape Town to invest in future water resilience

The City of Cape Town recently published its latest Water Outlook March 2022 report, which provides information to stakeholders and the public regarding the current status of Cape Town's water supply, progress on building resilience, and provides an outlook on future water security. In a press release, the city said that it is making every effort to ensure that its new water programme remains on track to produce about 300 million litres more water a day by 2030.

Story continues below Advertisement

This will be done by investing in diverse sources of water such as desalination, water reuse, and groundwater, which will be key to Cape Town’s reliable supply as the city navigates the increasing probability of future droughts. Diversifying water sources will reduce the city’s current dependence on rain-fed dams as a main source of water. According to the report, Cape Town has made allowance for a generally drier climate due to climate change in its long-term water resource planning. The city’s climate change modelling indicates that over the next 30 years, the Western Cape water supply system’s yield will decrease by 25%. Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, said that “over the next three financial years, the city will be investing R2,05 billion in our NWP, which is progressing well.

“We have already invested R1,55 billion. This programme is designed to ensure that Cape Town’s water supply can withstand future drought.” Some key highlights derived from the water outlook report implore that it is imperative that the revised NWP’s planned timeframes are met and that projects are not delayed any further and that the City is conducting a study to better understand the current water demand and how this demand will increase. The study will also consider how Cape Town can reduce demand should it face future drought.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is crucial in terms of planning augmentation schemes in the NWP. Demand has continued to rebound since the most recent drought. During heatwaves in December 2021 and January 2022, daily consumption increased to near pre-drought levels of around 1 100 megalitres a day. The report stated that currently, about 740 million litres of water was being used per day, with dam levels being about 73,9% compared to 88,5% last year. Depending on the amount of rainfall over the next four months, the dams will likely fill to over 90% - and possibly spill (100%). Badroodien said that “while investment into future supply is taking place, residents and businesses are reminded to be water wise at all times to prevent wasting water. There are some basic tips for the public to help find and fix leaks on their properties.

Story continues below Advertisement