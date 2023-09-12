Cockroach milk: the unconventional superfood of the future?

As the world grapples with the challenges of a growing global population and the impacts of climate change on traditional agriculture, the food industry is increasingly looking to unconventional alternatives. One such option that has raised eyebrows and piqued curiosity is cockroach milk, which researchers are hailing as a potential superfood due to its remarkable nutritional properties.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has long advocated for the consumption of insects as a more sustainable food source that could help alleviate the strain on agricultural and livestock industries. However, researchers have taken this concept a step further by exploring the nutritional benefits of cockroach milk. The star of this unconventional dietary choice is the Diploptera punctata, also known as the cypress cockroach or Pacific beetle cockroach.

Unlike most cockroach species, which are oviparous, this particular variety produces a unique liquid known as "Lili-Mip" that is rich in protein crystals and serves as nourishment for its offspring. These remarkable cockroaches can be found in various regions of Asia and Oceania, including countries like Burma, Papua New Guinea, China, India, Indonesia, Samoa, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Australia. They also exist in more isolated locations such as Hawaii, Ascension Island, Fiji, Sri Lanka, and the Marquesas Islands.

While cockroach milk is certainly unconventional, research has shown it to possess exceptional nutritional qualities. Studies, such as one conducted by the Institute of Stem Cell Biology and The 2016 edition scientific journal, Regenerative Medicine, in India, revealed that the protein crystals secreted by these cockroaches contain proteins, fats, sugars, and essential amino acids. In a surprising twist, scientists have found that this cockroach milk is four times more nutritious than cow's milk, according to a report by Science Alert.

Additionally, a study published by the Journal International Union of Crystallography suggests that it contains three times more calories than buffalo milk. Beyond its nutritional benefits, cockroach milk also offers environmental advantages compared to traditional dairy and plant-based milk production. However, there are still significant hurdles to overcome before this unconventional superfood can become a staple in human diets. One challenge lies in obtaining sufficient quantities of cockroach milk for commercial purposes, as well as the need to break down cultural barriers that have long deterred people from consuming insects and their derivatives.