COP26: New report urges equitable phase-out of fossil fuels to keep alive 1.5°C

Glasgow - A global coalition of civil society organisations from social movements, environmental and development NGOs, trade unions and faith groups released a new report — Fair Shares Phase Out: A Civil Society Equity Review of an Equitable Global Phase-Out of Fossil Fuels. The report applies a long-standing “equity analysis” to countries’ climate pledges (Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs) to assess how each country is delivering on the Paris Agreement’s goal of pursuing best efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

“Questions of climate action are not only scientific; they are also moral questions. Since Paris in 2015, Civil Society Reviews have provided a broadly agreed ethical basis for assessing countries’ pledges against their fair shares of the necessary global effort. The results show that the actions proposed by countries, at home and abroad, especially from wealthy countries like the UK and the US, are far from what’s required,” said Lidy Nacpil, Coordinator of the Asian Peoples Movement on Debt and Development. Read the latest Simply Green digital magazine below “A key gap in international climate action is identified by the report as well, an elephant in the room: international goals do not currently address the production of fossil fuels,” explained Sara Shaw of Friends of the Earth-International.

Building on previous CSO Equity Reviews, the 2021 report includes: * An updated equity assessment of NDCs revealing how current pledges for climate action remain deeply inadequate and unjust. While the wealthiest countries (US, UK, EU, Japan) remain far below contributing their fair shares of the global effort, some less-wealthy countries (China, India, South Africa, Kenya) have mitigation pledges reaching about — or above — their full fair shares; * Thirteen country profiles to demonstrate the diversity of challenges and opportunities in addressing fossil fuel production at the national as well as international level, and highlights real-world problems playing out in key countries;

* An introductory framework for addressing “supply-side equity” issues relating to the phaseout of fossil fuel extraction, as well as a number of possible solutions including both national and international interventions. “Fossil fuels are the biggest driver of global heating. The lack of coordinated international action, based on principles of equity and justice, is a huge barrier to addressing the climate crisis. This report outlines how governments if they listen to their people, could begin this historic and necessary shift,” commented Harjeet Singh, of Climate Action Network International and the Fossil Fuels Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative. The report makes five recommendations to equitably align fossil fuel production with 1.5°C:

• Deliver on long-overdue commitments from the Paris Agreement (and previously), particularly the wealthiest polluters must contribute their fair share to solving the crisis by cutting emissions deeper and faster while cooperating with less wealthy nations by providing climate finance for technology, adaptation, as well as loss and damage. • Recognise fossil fuels as the key contributor to the climate crisis and create new pathways and international platforms to urgently end expansion, phase down production, and fast-track just transitions for all countries and communities; • Prioritise international cooperation with fossil fuel-dependent countries that are least able to adjust by providing resources for renewable energy systems, workers’ and communities’ just transitions, as well as broader economic diversification and transformation;