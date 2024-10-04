Damage to roads in the Western Cape due to floods costs R1.8 billion

The Western Cape has incurred over R1.8 billion in flood damage to its roads since June 2023. Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape spokesperson on infrastructure, Dirk Wessels said this alarming figure underscores the profound impact of climate change on the design, construction, maintenance, and operation of the province’s road infrastructure.

“In light of these challenges, the department of infrastructure is proactively mitigating risks by ensuring that new infrastructure is built to be more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” Wessels said. The breakdown of the flood damage over the past year: – June 2023: R196,697,550

– September 2023: R766,062,500 – October 2023: R59,400,000 – April 2024: R164,310,000

– June 2024: R393,820,000 – July 2024: R223,165,000 “The severe flood damage, particularly in rural areas, has created unsafe commuting conditions and has often cut off communities from essential access to neighbouring areas critical for economic exchange and livelihoods,” Wessels said.

“Numerous roads within the province's extensive 32,202 km road network have been closed, necessitating the reallocation of resources by the department of infrastructure to ensure that strategic routes remain safe and accessible for the public.” He said several roads continue to be affected by the weather events and require permanent maintenance and repair. However, the success of these efforts are contingent upon available budget resources which may take years to complete considering the overall reduction in the transport and infrastructure budget.