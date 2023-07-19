Deadly heatwave sweeps Europe: Ground temperature in Spain reaches scorching 60C

Europe is facing a severe heatwave, with temperature records shattered in Rome and Catalonia, indicating the grip of extreme heat and wildfires on southern Europe. As the continent battles this deadly heatwave, millions of people in the US, Asia, and Africa are also contending with extreme temperatures, all linked to the ongoing climate crisis driven by fossil fuel emissions.

Meteorologists are forecasting temperatures to climb even higher later this week and into the weekend, raising concerns that Europe’s current record of 48.8C, set in Sicily in August 2021, may be surpassed. This escalation could lead to a repeat of last year’s devastating heat deaths, which saw an estimated 61,000 fatalities in Europe alone. The European Union’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre has issued red alerts for high temperatures in several countries, including Italy, north-eastern Spain, Croatia, Serbia, southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro. These alerts reflect the severity of the situation and the urgency of taking precautionary measures. In Greece, wildfires have raged outside Athens, forcing thousands to evacuate seaside resorts after enduring days of extreme heat. The fires have been exacerbated by high winds and dried-out vegetation, typical conditions during heatwaves. The Greek meteorological service has issued warnings of a high risk of fire this week, with a second heatwave forecast for the coming days.

Spain, too, has been battling raging wildfires, as shown in drone footage capturing the extent of the inferno on the island of La Palma. The wildfires prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents from the villages of Puntagorda and Tijarafe. With temperatures soaring to as high as 44C in some regions of Spain, and night time temperatures not falling below 25C, the likelihood of wildfires spreading further is a significant concern. Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the blaze, but the relentless heat and challenging accessibility issues pose additional challenges. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that the heatwave intensifying across the northern hemisphere is causing overnight temperatures to surge, increasing the risk of heart attacks and deaths.

Vulnerable populations, in particular, are at greater risk due to the extreme heat conditions. Climate experts have also expressed concern that heatwaves like the current one are becoming more frequent and will likely continue to increase in intensity due to climate change. Tourism patterns in Europe are also being impacted by the extreme weather. The soaring temperatures have prompted travellers to consider cooler destinations or opt for travel during spring or autumn to avoid the oppressive heat. Some countries, like the Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, and Bulgaria, have seen increased interest from travellers seeking respite from the scorching conditions.

As the heatwave persists, Italy is bracing for record-breaking temperatures, with warnings of 48C in Sardinia and Sicily. This highlights the urgency of addressing the climate crisis and taking decisive action to mitigate the impacts of global warming. The ongoing heatwave is a stark reminder of the urgent need for climate action on a global scale. Governments, businesses and individuals must work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, transition to renewable energy sources, and build resilient communities capable of withstanding the challenges of a warming world. Without immediate action, such extreme heat events will continue to threaten lives, livelihoods, and the planet’s ecosystems.