Decolonising the Durban Botanic Gardens: A New chapter in conservation

The Durban Botanic Gardens, Africa's oldest surviving botanic garden, celebrated its 175th anniversary with a two-day symposium held on October 2 and 3. The event, themed “Decolonising the Botanic Gardens: Connected Community Conservation, Our Shared Tomorrow,” addressed the evolving role of the Gardens in conservation, community engagement, and environmental education.

The history of the Durban Botanic Gardens is rich and storied. In 1851, the Gardens were resited at the foot of the Berea ridge, an area that was still largely forested and sparsely populated. A year later, The Mercury reported a lion had been spotted at the entrance, where the modern Visitors’ Centre now stands - a vivid reminder of how the landscape has transformed over time. According to conference coordinator Donal McCracken, the symposium aimed to reflect on the Gardens' past while laying the foundation for its future.

"This symposium is not just a celebration of the Gardens’ history; it is a deep dive into what it represents today and where it should be headed," McCracken said. Papers and debates covered a broad range of topics, including biodiversity, heritage, and the Gardens' relationship with local communities. The keynote address was delivered by Dr Carly Cowell, director of conservation and acting secretary general of Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI), an organisation representing botanic gardens in over 100 countries.

Dr Cowell’s presentation provided insights into how botanic gardens worldwide are tackling pressing global environmental issues. Ivor Daniel, chair of the Durban Botanic Gardens Trust (DBGT), highlighted the importance of being part of BGCI. "The exchange of research and funding makes our connection to this international organisation essential as we work to position the Durban Botanic Gardens as a leader in conservation," Daniel noted. The symposium also emphasised the need to view the Gardens from an African perspective.

McCracken explained that decolonising the Gardens means broadening the scope of research and community involvement. "One of the papers presented was on bats in the Gardens, another on mosquitos," he said, illustrating the shift toward a more holistic understanding of the Gardens’ role in urban wildlife conservation. A highlight of the event was the presentation of the John Medley Wood Medal, named after the "Father of KwaZulu-Natal Botany."

This year's recipient, Professor Eugene Moll, was honoured for his exceptional contributions to the study of KZN trees. The medal is the highest accolade awarded by the Durban Botanic Gardens Trust, recognising outstanding service to botany and horticulture in the eThekwini region. As the Durban Botanic Gardens continues its journey, the 175th anniversary symposium marked the beginning of a new chapter, one that prioritises inclusivity, decolonisation, and a stronger focus on environmental stewardship. The event has sparked discussions that will shape the Gardens' future, setting the stage for its evolution as both a community hub and a conservation leader.