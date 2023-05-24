Department intensifies water conservation initiatives in the Western Cape as dam levels drop

Cape Town - The National Department of Water and Sanitation said dam levels in the Western Cape are lower when compared with the same time last year and has thus called for water conservation initiatives to be intensified. According to the department, the Western Cape Water Supply System consists of six of the largest dams in the province, and it’s currently at 61.31% capacity, compared with 60.76% last week.

This is a 2% decrease from the same time last year. According to the department’s acting national spokesperson, Andile Tshona, traditionally May is supposed to be one of the wettest months in the Western Cape. “However, the dams are slowly replenishing this year, thus triggering the need to intensify water conservation initiatives.

“The Gouritz River Catchment which covers Little, Central Karoo, and the Coastal belt of the Southern Cape is sitting at 53.38%, a better yield compared to 46.43% same time last year. “The catchment includes the eastern side, which has prospects of summer rainfall. “On individual dams, Kammanassie, Koos Raubenheimer, and Roodefontein dams saw an increase of over 5% while Bulshoek Dam is the only dam that has seen a decrease of more than 5%,” Tshona said.