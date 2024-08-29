Deputy president Paul Mashatile announces city cleaning programme

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has unveiled a new city cleaning programme to enhance urban environments and attract investors, as well as announcing a water management strategy to prevent future crises. Deputy President Paul Mashatile announced yesterday the forthcoming implementation of a city cleaning programme during the first Three-Sphere Planning session of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for the seventh Parliament in Cape Town.

The programme aims to enhance urban cleanliness and attract investment. Mashatile emphasised that the introduction of this programme will have a significant impact, including boosting investor interest. “In this regard, as leaders in our respective towns, we must launch a competition for the cleanest towns,” he said.

The initiative is designed not only to draw investors but also to improve the overall cleanliness and hygiene of cities, with Johannesburg’s CBD currently grappling with inconsistent garbage collection and inadequate waste disposal facilities expected to benefit significantly. To ensure the success of the programme, Mashatile has outlined plans to collaborate with the minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and the South African Local Government Association (Salga). Together, they will form a committee to conduct annual assessments of city cleanliness and present awards to the cleanest towns.

Mashatile has also highlighted the importance of partnering with private organisations to achieve the programme’s goals. “This campaign has the potential to ensure that the private sector and communities, in partnership with the government, keep our cities clean and safe,” he said. In addition to the cleaning programme, Mashatile underscored the government's commitment to building a developmental, capable, and ethical state. This includes investing in the National School of Government to enhance public service professionalism.

In addition to the city cleaning programme, Mashatile highlighted other significant initiatives, including the introduction of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for water supply. This model, in collaboration with the National Treasury and the Department of Water and Sanitation, aims to address potential water crises, similar to the approach taken to tackle energy and load shedding issues. “We need to act before a crisis hits. In Waterberg, we're partnering with the private sector to create community opportunities and address water issues.