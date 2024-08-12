Driver fined after bumping into lioness at Kruger National Park

A driver has been fined after he was caught on camera bumping into a female lion at the Kruger National Park (KNP) last week. In the clip, widely shared on social media, the Toyota Land Cruiser can be seen trying to steer through traffic. Two lions can be seen walking in front of the vehicle and they stop. The driver then bumps into one of the lions.

Unacceptable!⁦@SANParks⁩ ⁦Could you please check the registration of the vehicle and find the driver that bumped the lion on purpose because he was in a hurry and take proper steps to deal with them.Thank you ⁦@CWitvrouwen🙏![CDATA[]]>🏿⁩.Via Safraan Sulliman pic.twitter.com/pdO0INb1mI — The Real KING OF THE JUNGLE (@EdwardthembaSa) August 11, 2024

In a post on social media, the South African National Parks (SANParks) said action has been implemented. "Please note that the incident of a vehicle bumping a lioness at a sighting in Kruger National Park has been dealt with. Action was implemented as soon as we were alerted of the incident. Thank you for reporting the matter to us," SANParks said. It further urged visitors to the facility to report all sightings of snared animals, suspicious behaviour, those who break the rules and any other incidents to the KNP emergency hotlines.

KNP spokesperson, Ike Phaahla, confirmed that the driver was fined. "We dealt with him by tracing the number plate. All we know is that he was trying to make a way at the sighting when he bumped the animal," Phaahla explained. He added that while he was unsure of the amount the driver was fined, the maximum fine is R1,500.