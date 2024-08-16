Ducks in a row - Vergenoegd Löw expands sustainable farming with Indian Runner duck donation

Vergenoegd Löw, one of South Africa’s oldest working farms, has expanded its contribution to sustainable agriculture by donating 25 Indian Runner ducks to various wine estates. This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote natural pest control methods within the country's wine industry.

The ducks have been distributed to farms such as Hartenberg, Rustenberg, Remhoogte, and Klipvlei, all of which embrace regenerative agriculture. Known for their exceptional foraging abilities, these ducks help reduce the need for chemical pesticides by eating pests, insects, and weeds in the vineyards. “Our ducks do an exceptional job, and we’re thrilled to see some of our high-quality non-breeding birds go to farms that, like us, embrace holistic mixed farming,” said Christiaan Cloete, farm manager at Vergenoegd Löw.

“This is our way of spreading and sharing our love for regenerative agriculture, and contributing to our broader community.” Indian Runner ducks have long been an integral part of Vergenoegd Löw’s integrated pest management programme. The ducks are renowned for their ability to forage for slugs, snails, and other pests, which helps protect vines while naturally fertilising the soil.

According to Cloete, the ducks are taken to the vineyards twice a day, performing essential tasks while enriching the environment. The Stellenbosch estate, which dates back to 1696, has become known for its heritage, blending traditional Cape Dutch architecture with innovative farming practices. The use of Indian Runner ducks began in 1984 under former owner John Faure, who introduced the birds to control pests. The duck population quickly became a favourite attraction, drawing visitors from around the world.

Faure, who continues to assist with the farm’s breeding programme, has maintained a high standard for the flock, focusing on traits such as foraging skills, health, and resilience. The ducks, well-adapted to the local climate, thrive in their natural environment, which includes a nearby vlei where they swim, dive, and groom. The recent donation included not only ducks but also geese, which serve as deterrents to potential predators while the ducks work in the vineyards.