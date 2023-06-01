Durban Disco Soup - fighting global food waste and hunger

Durbanites are encouraged to join the Durban Disco Soup Challenge which is set to take place on June 3. The challenge is being organised and hosted by Greenpeace Durban and encourages individuals and businesses to collect vegetables and fruits which are past their “sell-by-dates” from local markets and green grocers to prevent waste and stop good food from going to landfills.

The vegetables and fruit will be used to whip up some scrumptiously healthy meals or, if they’re not edible, be composted and used to fertilise the community vegetable gardens. Delwyn Pillay, head of Greenpeace Durban, said that “the Disco Soup Challenge is a creative, collaborative and celebratory approach to addressing the global issue of food waste and the climate crisis.” This year's theme will be ‘’Save our food, save our planet!’’ focusing on solutions to the climate crisis. The initiative is inspired by the annual World Disco Soup Day event to raise awareness on the environmental impact of food waste and climate change.

The first Disco Soup (Schnippeldisko) event was held in Berlin in 2012, with Disco Soup events then being organised by activists, students, food producers and other food professionals from all over the world. “Here in Durbs, our Greenpeace Durban Local Group hosts the Disco Soup event for World Environmental Day,” said Pillay. The World Wildlife Fund found that in South Africa, 10 million tonnes of food go to waste annually. This accounts for a third of the 31 million tonnes that are produced annually in South Africa.

Fruits, vegetables and cereals account for 70% of wastage and loss. This wastage and loss primarily occur early in the food supply chain, before even getting to retail outlets. “As the South African diet continues to shift towards one that is higher in processed foods and lower in fruit and vegetables, malnutrition will increase as well. Reducing food waste in South Africa can improve the health and well-being of the majority of South Africans,” said WWF. The Durban Disco Soup Challenge will take place from 09:00 on Saturday, 3 June, at Overport Secondary School, situated at 289 Felix Dlamini Road, Overport, Durban.