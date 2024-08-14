DUT staff and students lead clean-up campaign to revitalise City Campus

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) City campus recently became the focal point of a significant clean-up initiative aimed at addressing the rising pollution levels and revitalising the campus environment. Spearheaded by Sibongiseni Mthalane, a technician from the video technology department, the campaign brought together staff, students, and maintenance workers in a concerted effort to restore the beauty of their campus and its surroundings.

Mthalane, who led the clean-up efforts, emphasised the importance of proactive community involvement in maintaining a healthy environment. “The area outside our campus belongs to the municipality, but they have not been paying attention to it. So, we are taking it upon ourselves to clean it up and make our campus beautiful again,” he stated. His comments highlight a growing concern over the neglected state of public spaces surrounding the campus, which had become a hotspot for homelessness and pollution.

Shepherd Xolo, a lab assistant from the video technology department, expressed his support for the initiative, saying: “I want my work environment to be clean, and I’m grateful for this initiative. It will make our campus a healthy environment for everyone.” “The clean-up campaign is the beginning of a more sustained effort to maintain and improve the campus environment,” DUT said in a statement. Organisers have planned follow-up clean-ups and intend to engage with local authorities to address the root causes of pollution. These efforts aim to create a long-term solution that will benefit not only the campus but also the surrounding community.