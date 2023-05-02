Eastern Cape man attacked by shark while free diving

Cape Town – An Eastern Cape man is lucky to be alive after being bitten by a shark on Monday while free diving. According to the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) operations manager, Bruce Sandman, crew members were notified that a man had been attacked by a shark at about 2pm in Mdumbi.

“NSRI Mdumbi lifeguards and NSRI headquarters lifeguard instructors, who are in the area conducting lifeguard training, responded. “On arrival at the scene, it was found that a local adult man had sustained lacerations from a shark bite and was in a stable condition,” Sandman said. He said the man was taken to a local medical clinic with private transport.

The NSRI alerted the Eastern Cape government Emergency Medical Service (EMS) who dispatched its EMS helicopter, Mercy Wing 9. “The man, believed to be aged 40, in a stable condition, was airlifted to hospital,” Sandman said. Local authorities as well as the NSRI have urged to bathers in the area to be cautious.