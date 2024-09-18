Ferrets pose growing threat to South Africa’s wildlife, warns CapeNature

CapeNature has issued a stark warning about the increasing ownership of ferrets (Mustela furo) in South Africa, emphasising the potential environmental risks and health threats that come with their growing popularity. Though relatively new to South Africa, ferrets are becoming a fashionable choice for pet owners who seek something different. For example, there are currently over 420,000 posts hashtagged #ferret on Tiktok and 2.4 million on Instagram.

Yet, CapeNature, the agency responsible for biodiversity conservation in the Western Cape, cautions that these animals - originally from parts of Europe - pose significant risks to indigenous wildlife and ecosystems. Because ferrets have not been consistently kept as pets, such as dogs and cats, there is limited research available regarding the diseases they might carry. This lack of knowledge presents a challenge for veterinarians, as it becomes difficult to guarantee that ferrets are free of diseases. Dr Ashley Naidoo, CEO of CapeNature, highlighted this issue, warning, "The increase in pet ferret encounters in the Western Cape, sadly illustrates that people are importing, keeping, and or trading in ferrets without concern for the dire environmental risk that these activities pose."

One of the primary concerns is the potential for ferrets to transmit diseases to indigenous wildlife species such as the African polecat, honey badger, and mongoose, or even to humans. In North America, the endangered black-footed ferret has been impacted by diseases introduced by domestic ferrets, and rabies is a particular concern, with no proven vaccine available for ferrets. There is also evidence linking ferrets to the transmission of bovine tuberculosis in certain regions. Ecologically, the threat of feral ferret populations is significant. In countries like New Zealand, where ferrets were introduced, feral populations have caused devastating losses to native wildlife.

South Africa could face similar consequences if feral ferret populations were to establish themselves, even if the animals are sterilised. CapeNature has reported an alarming increase in the number of ferrets encountered, both as pets and running wild, over the past few months. To combat this threat, ferrets are classified as "highly undesirable" in the Western Cape. Strict regulations require permits for any activity involving ferrets, including buying, selling, transporting, or keeping them. Anyone found in possession of a ferret without the appropriate permit could face legal consequences under the Nature Conservation Ordinance.