First Antarctic-wide plant survey sets baseline for climate change monitoring

In a landmark development for environmental research, the first continent-wide survey of plant life in Antarctica has been completed. The research provides crucial data for South Pole conservation efforts and the monitoring of climate change. Published on August 6, in Nature Geosciences, the study used satellite technology to map the distribution of mosses, lichens, and algae across the icy continent, offering a new understanding of vegetation in one of the most inhospitable places on Earth.

Led by the University of Edinburgh, in collaboration with the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research, the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), and the Scottish Association for Marine Science, the research team relied on a European Space Agency satellite to conduct their sweeping survey. Combining satellite imagery with field measurements collected over several Antarctic summer seasons, the team identified approximately 45km² of vegetated land—a figure that equates to nearly three times the size of Lake Windermere in the UK. Charlotte Walshaw, a PhD researcher from the School of GeoSciences at the University of Edinburgh and lead author of the study, emphasised the importance of this new dataset, stating, “Our continent-scale map provides key information on vegetation presence in areas that are rarely visited by people.

This will have profound implications for our understanding of where vegetation is located across the continent, and what factors influence this distribution.” The results show that over 80% of Antarctic vegetation is concentrated in the Antarctic Peninsula and neighbouring islands, with the team estimating that these growths represent only 0.12% of the continent’s total ice-free land area. Antarctica is the coldest continent on Earth, with temperatures varying widely depending on the location and time of year. In winter (March to September), the interior can experience temperatures as low as - 80°C, averaging around -60°C, while coastal areas are slightly milder, with averages between -15°C to - 20°C.

During the summer (October to February), interior temperatures rise to about -30°C to -40°C, and coastal areas can warm up to between -2°C to 8°C. Antarctica is classified as a polar desert due to its extremely low humidity and minimal precipitation, receiving less than 200 mm of snow annually. The continent is also known for its fierce katabatic winds, which can reach speeds of up to 200 km/h, particularly during winter. Antarctica also experiences extreme variations in daylight, with continuous sunlight in summer and complete darkness in winter, making it one of the most inhospitable environments on the planet.

Despite this, Antarctic plant life plays a vital role in the region's carbon and nutrient cycles, and understanding its spread is essential for future conservation efforts. Professor Peter Convey, a terrestrial ecologist with BAS and co-author of the paper, noted the significance of the findings. “This study is a major step forward in helping us understand and quantify Antarctica’s vegetation,” he explained. “Getting this full picture is a significant achievement, given the sparse nature of Antarctic plant life and the practical challenges of thorough ground surveys in this isolated continent.” The data will now serve as a baseline for monitoring how these vegetative ecosystems respond to the ongoing effects of climate change. According to Peter Fretwell, a remote sensing and GIS expert at BAS and co-author of the study, this information is critical as the polar region warms and ice melts, exposing more rock outcrops that may support new vegetation growth. “This new map enables us to monitor these consequences of climate change,” he said.