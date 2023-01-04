Durban - Three people were attacked while swimming at Clifton's 4th beach this week. In the attack, caught on camera, people are seen frolicking in the surf. The pup is seen in the shallow water and seconds later, dashes towards a youngster. The seal then bites the boy on his leg and a man, who ran in to help the boy, is also attacked.

People arrive to help chase the seal away while screams of "Get out of the water!" can be heard in the background. The seal then attacks a third person. A bather manages to grab the seal and throws it back into the sea. It is unclear what irked the animal.

Last month, motorists on the usually busy Jakes Gerwel Drive near Bonteheuwel were greeted by the peculiar sight of a Cape Fur seal, nicknamed Santa the seal, making its way across the busy intersection in Athlone opposite the Vangate Mall, leaving a mystery about how it got so far from the ocean – at least 17km from the nearest bay. The SPCA inspectors conducted a health assessment and then released it at Lagoon Beach in Milnerton. Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, a man is recovering after he was bitten by a shark during a dive on the province’s south coast. Renier Kruger underwent a five-hour surgery to repair his hand.

