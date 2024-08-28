Free entry to reserves for Cape Nature Access Week

CapeNature is set to celebrate a significant milestone with its 10th annual Access Week, offering free entry to 25 of the Western Cape’s most renowned nature reserves from September 21-27. This initiative is part of CapeNature’s ongoing effort to foster stronger connections between communities and the natural environment, providing an opportunity for thousands of people to experience the region’s diverse landscapes and wildlife at no cost.

Access Week has grown steadily over the past decade, welcoming tens of thousands of visitors who participate in a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, bird watching, swimming, and mountain biking. This year’s event will not only allow the public to explore these reserves for free but will also feature specially curated programmes designed to deepen participants’ connection to nature. CapeNature’s CEO, Dr Ashley Naidoo, emphasising the importance of ensuring that all communities benefit from the province’s natural treasures, said that it “is incredibly important that all communities benefit from our nature reserves and have the opportunity to experience these incredible places.”

“Access Week allows all of us, together with our family and friends, the opportunity to visit these wonderful and often unique conservation areas. The hope is that a better connection to nature promotes a deeper sense of care for the environment, and with that, the desire to protect it.” The nature reserves participating in Access Week span various regions, from the West Coast to the Winelands, Overberg, Garden Route, and Klein Karoo. Among the reserves open to the public are Groot Winterhoek, Jonkershoek, Kogelberg, Robberg, and Swartberg, offering visitors a wide range of ecosystems to explore. In celebration of the tenth anniversary of Access Week, CapeNature will also be giving away an all-expenses-paid overnight trip worth R10,000 to one lucky visitor. To enter the draw, visitors simply need to register at any of the participating nature reserves during Access Week.

The winner will be announced on October 4. Additionally, the tenth visitor to enter each reserve will receive a special CapeNature hamper. While entry is free during Access Week, it is important to note that the waiver only applies to day activities such as hiking and mountain biking within the regular reserve hours. Certain areas of the reserves may be closed, and visitors are encouraged to check availability before their trip. The free access does not cover the Whale Trail or other special concessions.