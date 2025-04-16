From circus captivity to sanctuary: The journey of two lionesses at Lionsrock

It is a happy ending for two circus lionesses who have now found a new home at Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in the Free State. After years of being caged in a circus wagon near Paris, Tomoyo and Illiana, the two felines, were finally released last week into their new species-appropriate enclosure in the African savannah.

Four Paws, which operates Lionsrock, has called for a worldwide ban on wild animals in circuses, stressing that the fate of Tomoyo and Illiana exemplifies the plight of many big cats used for human entertainment. They said that just in France alone, it is estimated that there are still several hundred big cats used for entertainment. “We are looking forward to seeing Tomoyo and Illiana thrive in their new forever home under the African sun. After years of captivity, they can finally live a lion-worthy life at our Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary,” Patricia Tiplea, Head of Wild Animal Rescue at Four Paws, who accompanied the transfer, said.

Born in a circus, Tomoyo and Illiana bear the traces of their past. Until the Covid-19 pandemic, they were forced to perform in the ring for many years and spent the last years in the circus’ winter quarters, lacking the opportunity to exercise. As a result, both lionesses are overweight. After their owner surrendered them voluntarily in December 2023, Tomoyo and Illiana were relocated from a small circus residing near Paris along with another lioness named Pepsi. This happened in light of a French legislation prohibiting performances of wild animals in French circuses from December 2028 onwards. In December, the three lionesses were temporarily taken to Tonga Terre d’Accueil refuge in South-Eastern France by the NGO Free Life and the Belgian Wildlife Rescue Center Natuurhulpcentrum.

Lioness Pepsi, meanwhile, died shortly after due to acute kidney failure - a condition commonly found in big cats in inappropriate keeping conditions. The team at Tonga Terre d’Accueil tried their best to help Pepsi, but given the severity of her condition, she could not be saved. Four Paws said Tomoyo and Illiana seem to be in good health and have already started losing excessive weight and are building up muscles, as they had access to a spacious outdoor enclosure in Tonga Terre d’Accueil. Their journey to African soil started on April 9 when they were transported from Paris to Johannesburg by airplane and then to Lionsrock the following day.