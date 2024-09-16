From policy to action: Upcoming webinar series to educate youth on global biodiversity targets

The South African Youth Biodiversity Network (SAYBN) in partnership with African Wildlife Foundation and the Global Youth Biodiversity Network is set to launch a two-fold social media campaign on September 28, aimed at bridging the knowledge gap surrounding the Global Biodiversity Plan (Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KM-GBF) and South Africa’s NBSAP. This series will address the complex terminology and implementation challenges associated with the KM-GBF, which has often hindered effective youth engagement and understanding.

The KM-GBF, adopted in 2022, outlines ambitious global biodiversity conservation targets for 2030. Despite its global significance, South African youth remain largely unaware of the framework’s implications for national biodiversity conservation efforts. The lack of accessible, non-technical education on the KM-GBF has been a significant barrier to effective youth participation. “Many young South Africans are passionate about conservation but lack clear guidance on how global frameworks like the KM-GBF translate into local action,” said Keletso Malape, SAYBN chair. “Our goal is to break down these barriers and make the framework’s targets relatable and actionable for our youth.”

The SAYBN initiative builds upon the "From Policy to Action: South African Youth Building Back Biodiversity" campaign, which sought to enhance youth involvement in biodiversity through education and engagement. The campaigns will focus on breaking down the KM-GBF’s goals and how they align with South Africa’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP). Each session will address specific targets, including area-based conservation, sustainable use, and climate change. Kuhlula Maluleke, SAYBN policy lead, stated: “The KM-GBF represents a critical step towards global conservation, but its success hinges on widespread understanding and local implementation. This series will provide the necessary tools and knowledge to ensure South African youth can play a pivotal role.”

The webinars will feature discussions with biodiversity experts, policymakers, and youth leaders. Infographics, explainer blogs, and videographics will supplement the sessions, making complex concepts more accessible. The series will culminate in an intergenerational dialogue, allowing youth to engage directly with experts and influence future policy recommendations. “The intergenerational dialogue is an opportunity for young people to voice their concerns and ideas directly to those shaping policy,” said a SAYBN representative. “This engagement is vital for developing solutions that are both innovative and grounded in local realities.”