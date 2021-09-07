Funniest animals: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 finalists will make you laugh

Cape Town – Spending time in nature can not only be relaxing but also entertaining – especially when you take your time to observe wildlife as some lensmen did. From a giraffe riding a monkey to kangaroos performing a dance in Australia, this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards finalists showcase the biggest mix of animals seen in the competition.

In one photo, a young female tiger at India’s Jim Corbett National Park stands on her hind limbs to be able to scratch her face with a log — although it appears as if she is carrying it on her shoulders. An Indian Tiger in the Jim Corbett National Park, India. Photo: Siddhant Agrawal / COMEDYWILDLIFEPHOTO.COM

The judges have released their shortlisted images for the 2021 prizes and opened voting for the People’s Choice Award – inviting the public to vote for their favourite funny photo. If you vote by October 12, you stand a chance to win a new iPad. Mudskipper fishes in Tainan, Taiwan. Photo: Chu Han Lin / COMEDYWILDLIFEPHOTO.COM.

The free competition, founded in 2015, focuses on the lighter side of wildlife photography and helps promote wildlife conservation through humour. This year, the competition is supporting the Save Wild Orangutans organisation, an initiative dedicated to safeguarding wild orangutans in and around Gunung Palung National Park in Borneo. Kangaroos performing a dance in Australia. Photo: Lea Scaddan / COMEDYWILDLIFEPHOTO.COM

“We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7 000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe,” said co-founder of the competition and professional photographer Paul Joynson-Hicks. Golden Silk Monkey in Yunnan, China. Photo: Ken Jensen / COMEDYWILDLIFEPHOTO.COM

“It was an amazing turnout, especially given the impact of the pandemic. The huge number of images we receive ever year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and we must do all we can to protect it.” A pigeon in Oban, Scotland. Photo: John Speirs / COMEDYWILDLIFEPHOTO.COM

The Category and Overall Winners will be announced on October 22. The creator of the top image wins a one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian in the Masai Mara, Kenya, as well as a unique, handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. A Red Damselfly in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo: COMEDYWILDLIFEPHOTO.COM

“Whittling down the list of photographs was harder than ever this year because there were so many funny pictures that had us laughing,” said co-founder Tom Sullam. “We can’t wait to see what the public choose as their favourite.” Kamchatka brown bears in the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia. Photo: Andrew Parkinson / COMEDYWILDLIFEPHOTO.COM

Spermophiles in Hungary. Photo: Kranitz Roland / COMEDYWILDLIFEPHOTO.COM A smooth-coated otter and her baby in Singapore. Photo: Chee Kee Teo / COMEDYWILDLIFEPHOTO.COM. A Vervet Monkey in the South Luangwa National Park, Zambia. Photo: Larry Peterborg / COMEDYWILDLIFEPHOTO.COM