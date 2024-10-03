Gauteng faces ‘Day Zero’ threat as water infrastructure crumbles

Gauteng’s water supply crisis is accelerating towards an all-encompassing failure, according to experts. Despite efforts by water authorities, the province faces a critical imbalance between supply and demand, with experts predicting the arrival of a "full-blown Day Zero" unless urgent steps are taken.

Speaking to IOL, Dr Mandla Dlamini, a freshwater ecosystems expert and senior lecturer at North-West University, notes that the crisis is exacerbated by a combination of factors. "Population growth, industrial expansion, and ageing infrastructure are straining a system not designed to handle the current demand," said Dlamini. He said that the inconsistent rainfall patterns, driven by climate change, are worsening the crisis, making the water supply increasingly unreliable.

In line with this, Professor Anthony Turton from the University of the Free State's Centre for Environmental Management warned in a recent News24 piece that Gauteng is on the verge of a "full-blown Day Zero crisis." He cites the collapse of municipal water infrastructure as a primary cause, with Johannesburg Water reportedly losing half of its water supply due to leaks and mismanagement. "Think of Rand Water as a hose and most Gauteng municipalities as leaking buckets," Turton explained, emphasising that the water infrastructure in many municipalities is so damaged that it is incapable of holding the water needed, no matter how much is supplied.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has echoed these concerns in its Platform for a Water Secure Gauteng (PWSG) report, identifying key issues such as underinvestment in infrastructure, high levels of water loss, and increased theft and vandalism. DWS also highlighted that the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, a critical source of water for the province, has been delayed, with Phase 2 expected to be completed only by 2028. Dr Dlamini agrees, stating that "ageing infrastructure and poor maintenance are significant contributors to this crisis. Many pipelines and reservoirs were designed decades ago and have not been upgraded to handle current demand."

He noted that while some municipalities, like Midvaal, have initiated projects to rehabilitate infrastructure, these efforts have been slow and insufficient. Climate change is another significant driver of Gauteng's water issues. Dlamini warned that unpredictable rainfall patterns and rising temperatures are reducing the dependability of the province's water sources. "We will likely witness more extreme and prolonged dry spells in the future, which will further exacerbate water shortages," he explained.

Municipal water losses are also a major contributor to the crisis. According to DWS, Gauteng municipalities are experiencing high levels of non-revenue water, with some metros losing over 50% of their supply to leaks and illegal connections. In response to these challenges, experts have called for immediate and concerted action. Turton insists that municipalities must take urgent steps to fix leaks, invest in infrastructure, and implement phased water restrictions.

"It's an entirely avoidable crisis," Turton asserted, adding that blame-shifting between entities such as Johannesburg Water and Rand Water only distracts from finding real solutions. Dr Dlamini further emphasised the role that residents and businesses can play in mitigating the effects of the water shortage. "Switching to water-efficient equipment, fixing leaks, and reducing consumption at home and in businesses are small but impactful steps toward a sustainable water future," he advised. Looking forward, alternative solutions such as water recycling and greywater systems could supplement Gauteng’s supply, according to Dlamini.

While desalination remains costly and energy-intensive for a developing nation like South Africa, water recycling has been successfully implemented in drought-stricken regions such as Australia and Florida. "In the near term, these solutions are scalable and reasonably priced," he added. With the province’s water supply on the brink of collapse, experts agree that only through collaboration and responsible management can Gauteng avoid a total system failure. The DWS has set a target for a 10% reduction in water demand, a goal that will require a unified effort from municipalities, businesses, and residents alike.