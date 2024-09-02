George building collapse: Public still kept in the dark as Western Cape Government receives update on investigation

The Western Cape Government (WCG) has received an update on the George building collapse disaster. In a statement released by Premier Alan Winde and MEC of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, it was revealed they had received an update last week.

On Monday, May 6, a five-storey building collapsed in Victoria Street just after 2pm. Initially, it was estimated that 81 construction workers were on-site at the time of the incident, and after days of rescue efforts, 34 people were declared dead. At the end of rescue recovery and operations, it was confirmed that 62 workers were on-site at the time of the incident. “The WCG appointed an independent structural engineering firm to conduct the probe. This investigation is in addition to multiple other investigations, including one by the South African Police Service (SAPS) which may, depending on the evidence, result in criminal proceedings,” provincial government said.

An independent structural engineer firm who has been tasked with the probe has been providing regular updates to the Department of Infrastructure, which in turns, oversees the progress of the process to ensure its integrity. “The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure is monitoring the process closely to ensure that all investigations are thorough and conclusive. The WCG has been clear with various investigating agencies that we will offer any assistance they may require to ensure that their investigations are as comprehensive and conclusive as possible. In this regard, we have also asked for updates on these various investigative processes so that a holistic conclusion to this tragedy may be reached and those affected can get the closure they deserve,” Simmers said. Winde said they understood that the families of the victims are desperate for answers.

“This happened in our province, these are our residents. The progress of our investigation is encouraging, especially considering the complexities associated with such incidents. We will continue to closely monitor our probe, as well as the others. It is vital that we get to the bottom of what caused this unthinkable tragedy, so that those responsible – whoever they may be – are held to account and face the consequences of their actions, and that those affected by this disaster can find closure,” Winde said. He went further, stating he was satisfied that the gravity of this incident is fully appreciated by all role player who share this sentiment that they should collaborate closely. “The WCG has an important oversight role and is committed to seeing this process to its conclusion. We will relentlessly follow-up with the relevant agencies to ensure that they fulfil their respective roles and responsibilities in enforcing their mandates and to ensure that we avoid further tragedies like this happening again,” Winde said.

The premier emphasised that the findings flowing from the various agencies’ investigations must be consolidated so that an overall understanding of what transpired can be revealed. He has urged all stakeholders to cooperate closely. The WCG is writing to the SAPS, the Department of Employment and Labour, the national Department of Human Settlements, and the National Home Builders Registration Council, requesting the status of their investigations. “The WCG has a clear timeline in which it wants its processes to be concluded so that concrete and decisive action can be taken. While we know that many people want answers, we must ensure that all the correct processes are followed and we will keep the public updated,” Winde said.