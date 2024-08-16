Giant African Rock python startles guests at Phinda’s Zuka Lodge in KZN

A group of holidaymakers and staff at Phinda’s Zuka Lodge in Northern KwaZulu-Natal experienced an unexpected and nerve-racking encounter when a large African Rock python decided to join them. The incident, which occurred on the lodge’s outdoor deck, was captured in a now-viral TikTok video by a user known as @nombeva. The footage shows the enormous snake casually slithering beneath tables and between chairs before heading toward an open sliding door.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nombeva/video/7402605523293555974?_t=8oupp5yReab&_r=1 Fortunately, it opted not to enter the lodge, which elicited a sigh of relief from a woman in the background. The video also captures the cameraman following the python as it retreats into the nearby bushes. Warren Dick, a Durban-based reptile expert and snake rescuer, provided insight into the situation. “This African Rock Python looks to be around three metres long, truly a beautiful snake. The guests were lucky to have seen one, because at ground level, these snakes can be difficult to spot,” Dick said speaking to IOL.

While the presence of such a large snake might cause concern, Dick reassured that the guests were not in immediate danger. “Like most animals, snakes avoid humans, and this python, as massive as it is, will avoid human contact as much as possible. Pythons, although not venomous, do have a nasty bite and are best not approached or handled,” he said. The video sparked a lively discussion on social media, with many users sharing their reactions.

Comments ranged from fear to humour, with one user saying, "I would check out immediately," while another jokingly added, "Cameraman, you need an increase in your salary." Some viewers expressed surprise at the snake's size, while others debated whether such encounters are part of the nature experience one expects at a resort like Phinda. The incident highlights the unpredictable encounters that can occur in the wild areas of South Africa, where nature often blurs the lines between wilderness and human spaces.