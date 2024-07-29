Government pledges to ramp up climate action following new report

The South African government has pledged to enhance its climate action strategies in response to the State of Climate Action Report, unveiled in Johannesburg on July 25. The report, which assesses the country’s progress and identifies critical areas for improvement, underscores the need for more substantial and targeted climate finance.

Nomfundo Tshabalala, director-general of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, emphasised the necessity of increased financial resources. “South Africa needs access to scaled-up, new, additional, and predictable finance, particularly grant and concessional finance,” Tshabalala stated in a government press release. This funding is crucial for creating enabling environments that attract private investment and support the transition to a low-carbon economy. The report reveals a significant shortfall in both public and private sector investments required for effective climate response.

Tshabalala highlights the risk of climate change reversing developmental gains and emphasises the importance of collaboration across civil society, academia, business, and labour sectors. Central to South Africa’s climate strategy is the concept of a “just transition”, which aims to protect and empower the most vulnerable communities affected by climate change. Tshabalala says that transitioning to a low-carbon economy will bolster the nation’s resilience and competitiveness, ultimately addressing poverty, inequality, and unemployment. In alignment with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in February, the newly established Climate Change Response Fund (CCRF) will play a pivotal role in mobilising financial resources from both government and private sectors.

This fund is expected to enhance the country’s ability to build resilience and respond effectively to climate challenges. The report also supports the development of Sectoral Emission Targets (SETs), which are crucial for implementing the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). These targets are designed to integrate climate change mitigation into government planning and performance monitoring processes. South Africa’s sophisticated greenhouse gas emissions monitoring systems have influenced the current Carbon Tax system. Tshabalala noted that efforts are under way to enhance these systems to track carbon budgets and mitigation plans more effectively.

The launch of the State of Climate Action Report coincides with the signing into law of the Climate Change Bill by President Ramaphosa. This legislation aims to align policies and enhance South Africa’s capacity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while fostering new job opportunities in the green economy. “The Climate Change Act will ensure an integrated and effective climate response, crucial as extreme climate events like floods and droughts become more frequent and intense,” she said. “The report points to fragmentation of strategic and technical responsibilities and calls for a more coherent and integrated response. The Climate Change Act, which we are currently working towards its operationalisation, will ensure an integrated and coherent climate change response in the country,” Tshabalala said.