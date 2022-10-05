Green Buddies hosts coastal clean-up at Durban’s Beachwood Mangroves

Durban – The Green Buddies Environmental Club hosted their first international coastal clean-up event in partnership with other NGOs and community groups at the Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve two weeks ago. Finally getting the opportunity to sit down with the club’s chairperson, Selena Govender, I found out more about how the event went and what the future holds for the Green Buddies.

“The clean-up went exceptionally well,” Govender said. “Together with our partner organisations, we collect approximately 254 bags of waste, mostly plastic, which we estimated to weigh around 1.3 tons.” A Green Buddies clean-up event took place at the Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve, in Durban, recently. Other NGOs and community groups also got involved. Picture: Green Buddies Environmental Club. Govender and her colleagues noted that a significant amount of polystyrene was collected during the clean-up and that the most common items were plastic wrappers and bottle caps. South Africa was ranked the 11th worst plastic polluter in the world last year in a study commissioned by the World Wildlife Fund.

As for the bottles and bottle caps, Break Free From Plastic named Coca-Cola in its annual audit as the world’s top plastic polluter, with its beverage bottles the most frequently found discarded items at beaches, parks, rivers and other litter sites in 51 of 55 nations surveyed. “It was heart-warming to note that so many young people did their part and brought forward their best attitudes to the clean-up. I think the interesting aspect of this coastal clean-up was the synergy of a multitude of organisations namely, UKZN Westville HSA, Save Soil, Shree Sathya Sai International Organization, Golden Key UKZN, UKZN Association of Pharmacy Students, Youth 4MPAs, IAIAsa KZN Student Branch, Varsity College Durban North, The Seal Organisation, Beachwood Mangroves honorary environmental officers, and eThekwini Municipality,” Govender said. More than a 100 volunteers from these organisations took part in the clean-up.

A Green Buddies clean-up event took place at the Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve in partnership with other NGOs and community groups. Picture: Green Buddies Environmental Club Govender implored the city authorities to put proper environmental systems in place and to train the public on these systems. “For example, ISO14001 (an internationally agreed standard that sets out the requirements for an environmental management system) can be implemented in waste management. This can be done at a domestic and municipal level, ensuring waste minimisation,” Govender said. Govender said that many of the products communities discarded could be recycled or reused. “Please try to reuse packets because some plastic products take 450 years to degrade. This means that it could be ingested by other animals and also pollute the soil,” she said.

