Groot Phesantekraal’s André Brink named Farmer of the Year for 2024

André Brink of Groot Phesantekraal has been named South Africa’s Farmer of the Year for 2024 by Agricultural Writers SA (AWSA). This prestigious accolade celebrates Brink’s innovative approach to farming and his contributions to food security and rural economies. Speaking at the AWSA Awards in Centurion, Brink humbly stated, “There’s truly no better (g’nlekkerder) environment than this.”

Founded in 1698 and owned by the Brink family for over a century, Groot Phesantekraal has flourished under André’s leadership since 1996. Located outside Durbanville, the farm has grown from 350 hectares to 4 650 hectares, including leased land. Its operations include small grains, livestock, a feed factory, and award-winning wine production. Sustainability is at the heart of Groot Phesantekraal’s practices. The farm employs crop rotation to improve soil health and biodiversity while reducing chemical inputs. Solar power and precision irrigation further minimise its environmental footprint. Brink’s hands-on approach ensures most of the value chain remains on the farm, enhancing profitability and product traceability. The family-run operation sees his sons, Rennie and Jeandré, managing grain, wine, and livestock sectors, while his wife, Ronelle, oversees marketing and exports.

This is not the farm’s first recognition. Groot Phesantekraal was Grain SA’s Grain Producer of the Year in 2022 and won the Protein Research Foundation’s Canola Yield Competition in 2015. Its wines have also earned numerous accolades, including FNB Top 10 Sauvignon Blanc awards. Brink’s vision goes beyond profits, focusing on empowering workers and supporting the local community. His commitment to building an inclusive and sustainable agricultural business underscores why he is a deserving recipient of the Farmer of the Year award.

The New Entrant to Commercial Agriculture award went to Thulani Magida of Juta Agritech in Qonce, Eastern Cape. Magida impressed with his vegetable and pig farming operations on communal land and his agri-consulting services, which support emerging farmers with business planning and cash flow management. Agriculturalist of the Year was awarded to Prof Driekie Fourie, an internationally renowned expert in nematodes. Her work in agricultural science has significantly advanced the understanding of these microscopic pests and their impact on crop health. Other notable winners included Glenneis Kriel, who won the FNB Communicator of the Year award in the print category, while Louise Brodie and Dewald Kirsten took the honours for digital communication.