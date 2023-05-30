Cape Town - The National Health Department has confirmed two cases of cholera in the North West province on Tuesday. The cases, which have been laboratory confirmed, have been recorded in the Bonjanala District Municipality.

“The confirmed laboratory cases are of two males, aged 38 and 68, from the Madibeng and Morelete Local Municipalities. “Both patients presented with vomiting and diarrhoea which are symptoms of cholera. “The department urges the public not to panic as cholera is preventable and curable.

“All people who experience cholera symptoms, with or without local or international travel history, are advised to visit their nearest health facility,” Health Department spokesperson, Tebogo Lekgethwane said. Cholera is a diarrhoeal infection caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. According to the Health Department, individuals generally become ill 12 – 48 hours after exposure. Some of the common symptoms include diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever.

Among people who develop symptoms, the majority have mild or moderate symptoms, while a minority develop acute watery diarrhoea with severe dehydration. This can lead to death if left untreated. This comes as the Gauteng Health Department has built six field hospitals in Kanana, Hammanskraal, to test those who continue to show symptoms of diarrhoea and dehydration, Pretoria News reported. The makeshift tents were set up at the weekend and are being used to attend to scores of people showing cholera symptoms.

Last week, a cholera outbreak caused deaths in Tshwane. Deaths were also reported in the Free State, with rumours that cases had been reported in Limpopo, the publication wrote. More than 90% of the cholera cases in Tshwane were reported in Kanana, making the area the epicentre of the disease outbreak. The Health Department said over 200 people were admitted to hospitals around Tshwane and to date 23 deaths have been recorded.