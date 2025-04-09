Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Porterville and Piketberg

Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Porterville and Piketberg, damaging homes and infrastructure. Independent Newspapers photographer, Ayanda Ndamane, on Wednesday visited homes in Porterville where families were working to salvage what they could of their belongings.

Furniture and vehicles were among the scores of belongings left damaged. The Bergrivier Municipality confirmed its Disaster Management personnel were in Porterville busy with clean-up operations after visiting all affected areas. Matthew Sheldon, municipality spokesperson, said the disaster operations would continue for the next few days.

“An assessment is being done to understand the full extent of the damage sustained,” he said. Residents affected, such as Joanne Frost, who runs the Porterville Recreational Facility where young children attend, said much of their infrastructure and belongings were damaged. “We have children here from four to 12 years old and on Tuesday at 2pm the rain just kept on coming and we have the river on the other side and it just kept coming so we had an evacuation to get the children home.

“We have some of our parents helping us clear out the water and mud. “It is just everywhere, the playground is even destroyed.” Ward councillor, Adam du Plooy, confirmed that mop-up operations would continue with the assistance of the necessary departments.

“We had about 130 millilitres of rain in one hour. “It happened so quickly. “We saw the prediction of rain but did not expect it to be so much.

“We are working through the night with the municipality and rescue officials to assist the families affected.” Another affected resident is Alistair van Wyk and his family, along with three other households. “Water came from everywhere, we lost a lot of our belongings such as my vehicle and our furniture,” he said.

“We also lost our cupboard and electrical appliances. “It has a huge impact on the four families living here. “We are still busy cleaning and it is challenging.

“We do not have clothes now and we will try our best to cope with the help of the Lord." Humanitarian relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, said they were inundated with calls about flooding in various parts of the Western Cape. "The West Coast Disaster Management Centre has appealed for urgent assistance as heavy rainfall caused localised flooding in Piketberg and Porterville, making parts of the town inaccessible, cutting off parts of the town and flooding many homes.

“Various informal settlements around the Cape metropole have contacted our teams to report large-scale flooding; teams are on the ground to do assessments. "Gift of the Givers teams will be onsite tomorrow in Piketberg and Porterville to distribute hot meals, blankets, and clean drinking water, which were the immediate requests. "Gift of the Givers teams are still onsite and assisting the fire victims of New Rest Informal Settlement in Wellington and Joe Slovo in Milnerton.”