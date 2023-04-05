Here are signs your pet has chocolate poisoning

Cape Town - As Easter beckons, it’s usually a time when many people consume more chocolate than usual, and while this may be fine for humans, chocolate is toxic to cats and dogs. According to the Johannesburg SPCA, chocolate contains caffeine and an ingredient called theobromine, both of which are dangerous when ingested by cats and dogs.

“These compounds are stimulants, and when absorbed in your pet’s body, become highly toxic. The darker the chocolate, the more dangerous it is,” the organisation said. It said signs of chocolate poisoning usually appear within six to 12 hours after your animal has ingested it. “Older animals, or those with heart conditions, are more at risk of sudden death from chocolate poisoning,” the SPCA said.

It added that symptoms may last up to 72 hours. Here is what you need to look out for: Vomiting Diarrhoea Restlessness Increased urination Increased body temperature Increased reflex responses Muscle rigidity Fast breathing or panting (this is not usual in cats, who don’t pant to cool themselves as dogs do) Increased heart rate Low blood pressure Seizures Advanced signs (cardiac failure, weakness, and coma) The SPCA has urged any pet owner who believes their pet may have ingested chocolate to immediately contact their vet.

“Based on your pet’s size and the amount and type of chocolate consumed, your vet may recommend that you monitor your dog for the symptoms and call back if the condition worsens. “If your pet consumed the chocolate less than two hours earlier, your vet may induce vomiting and give them several doses of activated charcoal, which works to move the toxins out of the body without being absorbed into the bloodstream. “For more severe cases, veterinary intervention may be needed to provide supplemental treatment, such as medications or IV fluids, to resolve the effects of the poisoning.