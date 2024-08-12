Human Settlements team to assist Swartland Municipality after collapsed dam walls cause flooding

The National Department of Human Settlements will be sending teams to assist the Swartland Municipality after the three dam walls of the Riverlands Dam collapsed last week in the region. Hundreds of residents of Riverlands and Chatsworth in the Malmesbury area were left destitute after houses, and vehicles were washed away and infrastructure was damaged.

“The swift response by the Minster to dispatch an emergency housing team to urgently intervene and assist displaced families whose homes were flooded following the collapse of the Riverlands Dam is testament to a caring government that responds to current challenges,” chairperson for the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Nocks Seabi said. He emphasised that the current challenges represent an opportunity for greater collaboration between government departments to ensure people are settled in areas that are not prone to risks and are below the flood line. Dozens of homes have been badly damaged by floods. Photo: Henk Kruger/Independent Newspapers Seabi also highlighted the need for integrated planning in the development of human settlement areas, especially the use of the District Development Model, which centralises coordination of services.

He urged the department and the municipality to urgently deliver building materials when promised to ensure that people do not wait for a long time without adequate shelter. He also urged the National Home Builders' Registration Council to urgently conclude assessments of structural integrity of damaged properties to enable the start of the rebuilding process. "In a disaster like this one, no effort must be spared to ensure that people have the necessary shelter, especially because it is winter period and inclement weather can expose people to further hardship. It is also necessary that all government departments contribute and deliver services to ensure that life can continue despite the disaster," Seabi said.

Dozens of homes have been badly damaged by floods. Photo: Henk Kruger/Independent Newspapers Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers has extended its operations in the area. “We have deployed two water tankers from the Eastern Cape to the disaster area to assist residents with clean drinking as all major water pipes got washed away, extension of daily meals as the towns do not have electricity as yet, and providing of wood to families as weather temperatures drop drastically. In the coming few days, we will be assisting small-scale farmers with fodder and assist households with pet food for their animals,” Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Ali Sablay said. [email protected]