It’s not your imagination! Northern Cape tremor felt in Cape Town

If you’re in Cape Town and imagined that your house or windows were shaking during the morning hours on Sunday, you are right. This after an alert for a 5.5 earthquake took place in the Northern Cape with tremors being felt in the Western Cape.

“A magnitude 5.5 earthquake took place 120km NNW of Calvinia, South Africa. The depth was 10km and was reported by EMSC,” Earthquake Alerts posted on X (formerly Twitter). There had been no reports of deaths, injuries, or damage to property. According to eNCA, geologists warned that South Africa is not immune to bigger earthquakes, especially with deeper mining activity. Historically, South Africa has not experienced high-magnitude quakes.

The tremor was felt as far as Cape Town. An X user gave insight into seismic activity. @africanscribe wrote: “The seismic activity in the Northern Cape should be enough to raise eyebrows over Vaalputs, a 10,000-hectare nuclear waste site in Namaqualand, a mere 230km from Calvinia, where all low level radioactive waste from Koeberg is taken”.

While residents in the Cape metro and Cape Flats area confirmed they felt the tremor, another user a few hours from Cape Town stated they also felt it. @flymes wrote: “I felt it. Made me come search for it. Clanwilliam, Western Cape” while @antovisagie wrote: “Felt a tremor in George, Western Cape”. Last week, the City of Joburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) said no injuries and damages were reported from the earth tremor recorded on Tuesday, December 17.