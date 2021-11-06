Kumi Naidoo’s moment of reckoning after burnout, grief and a life-threatening bug bite

What happens when an activist, fighting for justice and the environment, finds his body and mind mirroring the ailing planet? The former head of Greenpeace and ex-secretary general of Amnesty International, Kumi Naidoo – much like the people and the planet he defends – found himself ill and close to burnout. But then Mother Nature stepped in.

As things came to a head for the planet recently, with scientists telling us: “Do something drastic or we won’t survive”, Naidoo, 56, had been given a similar message about his health shortly before he left Amnesty International more than a year ago. “I was working excessive hours, travelling intensively, feeling sick and suffering from severe hypertension that medication was failing to control,” he tells me. We were talking in a series of online meetings, first from his home in Yeoville, Johannesburg, then to his temporary home in Berlin and finally from Glasgow where he is attending Cop26.

This week, he arrived to a busy schedule at the COP as South Africa secured more than R131 billion to end its reliance on coal, and when more than 100 leaders pledged to end deforestation by 2030 and slash emissions of the lethal greenhouse gas, methane. “This COP is probably the most consequential… our governments are nowhere near where the science says we need to be. So we have no choice but to push for the best possible outcome and then the day after the COP, intensify our campaigning to move the agenda forward,” he says. Naidoo, who recently told the world we are a minute away from midnight regarding the climate crisis, was himself physically ailing and burnt out when he left Amnesty.

He had joined Amnesty at a time when the organisation was going through intense internal tension; mere months after two of its employees committed suicide, with one citing their work environment as among their reasons. Six months into his tenure, it also came to light that Amnesty was in a financial crisis and he had to start retrenching more than 100 staff members to make sure the organisation was financially viable. “It was a really difficult period,” Naidoo says.

“Friends and family were concerned, given my medical situation. They said if I continued this way I was unlikely to be around for much longer and urged me to find space for exercise, diet and sleep, all of which I had neglected. “They said if I did this, I might have the opportunity to continue contributing for another 10 to 20 years to the causes to which I had dedicated my life.” In effect, this advice was similar to the feedback the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report gave the world on climate change.

“I had to take stock. And I remembered a remark made to me by my friend, the late activist Lenny Naidu, when we were young. He said: ‘Kumi, to be a great activist is not to die for the cause – it is to give all the years of your life to the cause’. Staying in it for the long haul is not new to Naidoo, who has been an activist since his formative years in Durban. After leading the adult education movement and the South African NGO Coalition Naidoo joined Civicus: World Alliance for Citizen Participation and then Greenpeace.

More than four decades later, he was head of Amnesty and the marathon was taking its toll. “I didn’t find it easy to leave Amnesty – I don’t easily give up on things. “With so many people trying so hard to get our governments and business to put people and the planet before profit, for the first time in all my years I struggled to deal with the world.

“I felt that I had run out of good answers to big challenges and questions of our time. I found myself by 2020 emotionally and mentally fatigued.” Just as he was finishing his last days at Amnesty, the Covid pandemic hit. And then a botfly parasite, picked up during a visit to South America, turned out to be part of the cause of his physical ailments. “In a way, the botfly infection saved me,” says Naidoo.

When he left Amnesty and with the global pandemic raging across the planet, he was being approached for help from different quarters and was inclined to say yes. “The infection forced me to stop. “I didn’t know what was happening to me. I had incredible pains in my stomach, chest and head.”

His problem was three botfly larvae incubating in his flesh. The botfly, which is found only in Central and South America, lays its eggs on a mosquito and when they bite animals (and occasionally people) the egg is deposited. The first two died as a result of turmeric being applied... the worst possible thing, as he had to undergo surgery to remove the dead larvae. But it wasn’t only Mother Nature telling Naidoo to slow down. It was also the never-dealt-with grief of losing his mother, Manormanie Naidoo, to suicide when she was 38 and he was 15.

On his return to South Africa last year, he says he stopped running from his grief. “I sat down to write my mother a letter – it was a cathartic exercise.” The letter turned into a book, A Letter to my Mother: The making of a troublemaker, soon to be published by Jacana Media.

He realised everything he has done has been based on lessons he learnt between the ages of 15 and 22, starting with his mother’s death. “The book taught me how important it is to make space to deal with loss when it happens. “I was the second eldest of my siblings and, at that age, I felt I had to take the responsibility of caring for my younger brother and sister. My elder sister, Kay, was an amazing support through all the trauma. Without her, I probably would not have been around for this long. But then, in 2018, she died one month after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“It was a deeply painful and traumatic experience – there were many tears and moments when I felt immobilised. And I learnt that if you don’t deal with grief at the time, it will never leave you. “The process of writing this book has been healing. “It also taught me that being busy, purposeful and even dedicating oneself to the cause of justice doesn’t eradicate the trauma we experience, it simply delays it.”

He wishes he had had more support in dealing with his mother’s suicide while growing up. But now he can look back at his mother and the lessons she taught him with love. One of the most important ones being: “See God in the eyes of every human being and recognise that you cannot do much about the weaknesses of others, but you can do something about the weaknesses in yourself.” He continues: “Although I’ve made many missteps, mistakes and tactical errors, I feel strongly that I owe a massive debt to my mum for all the values she and my dad, Shunmugam, instilled in me in our time together, even though it was so brief.

“It was these values that allowed me to realise the more positive, constructive and enabling things that I’ve been able to contribute to society.” But the story doesn’t end here. Kumi went to Berlin a month or so ago on a new mission – to take up a fellowship with the Robert Bosch Academy, a foundation that offers international decision-makers, opinion leaders and experts the opportunity for co-operation on issues of global relevance.

“I am in Berlin to ensure that we can rapidly educate the global population about how close to the climate cliff we actually are." He has also launched a series of podcasts, speaking to activists and asking why activism is failing and what needs to change to give us a greater chance at success. Hopefully his new insights have bought him not only 10 to 20 years, but many more. This planet and its people need him.