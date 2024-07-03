KZN museum hosts a ‘Night at the Museum’

The KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg is set to enchant visitors with its "Night at the Museum" event on July 5, inspired by the popular movie franchise. This biannual event, designed to bring the magic of a museum coming to life after hours, promises an educational and entertaining experience for children and families. Speaking to IOL, the museum's head of public relations and marketing, Viranna Frank said: “Since its inception a few years ago, when the ‘Night at the Museum’ movies captured the public's imagination, this event has become a staple of the KZN Museum’s offerings.

“It provides a unique opportunity for participants to delve into the wonders of natural and cultural history in an immersive environment. Engaging with dedicated museum staff, visitors can take part in a variety of exciting activities tailored to ignite curiosity and a love for learning,” Frank said. This Winter Edition of "Night at the Museum" will feature a range of educational activities, including: ● Bee-keeping with the KZN Bee Farming Association: Attendees can discover the fascinating world of bee-keeping and learn about the crucial role bees play in our ecosystem.

● Puppet Show by Le Petit Playhouse: Young audiences will be captivated by enchanting tales brought to life through an engaging puppet show. ● Live Reptile Showcase by Reptile Party Time: This popular attraction allows visitors to get up close and personal with various reptiles, providing a thrilling experience for all. In addition to these activities, there will be various food stalls offering delicious treats for purchase.