La-de-da Hadedas - What are they looking for?

The Hadeda Ibis, known scientifically as Bostrychia hagedash, has become as iconic in South Africa as boerewors and pap. Its distinctive, loud call is as familiar to locals as the sound of minibus taxis in peak traffic, often waking people up on Sunday mornings with its raucous "haa-haa-de-dah" cry. Described by World of Birds, the Hadeda Ibis is a large, grey-brown bird with an iridescent green-purple gloss on its wings, a bi-coloured black-and-red bill, and a white streak across its cheek. These birds are commonly seen in pairs or small flocks, inhabiting various environments from open country and wetlands to urban gardens where they forage for invertebrates.

“They forage on the ground, digging and probing soft soil, and picking up invertebrates with their long bills,” World of Birds noted. This foraging behaviour makes them beneficial to urban areas, such as golf courses, where they help control pests like moth beetle larvae that damage grass roots. Professor Res Altwegg, an Associate Professor of Statistics at the University of Cape Town, highlighted the increasing urban presence of Hadeda Ibises. "They have colonised cities more and more," Altwegg said, leveraging his mountain-climbing experience to study hadeda nests across Cape Town. "They realised that they can take advantage of urban habitats," he added.

The Hadada Ibis belongs to the Threskiornithidae family, which includes 34 species of large wading birds such as the African Sacred Ibis, once revered in Ancient Egypt, and the African Spoonbill. These birds are widespread across southern Africa, thriving in countries like Sudan, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Africa. WildLife Safari's reports that, unlike other ibis species that heavily depend on water, Hadeda Ibises are less reliant on aquatic environments. Their sensory pits along their bill tips allow them to detect worms and insects just beneath the soil's surface, aiding their survival in diverse habitats. These birds are monogamous, forming strong bonds with a single partner, with some pairs observed to last more than a year. Their breeding season begins after the first winter rains in Southern Africa, typically around July.