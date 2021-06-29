Lego to use 100% recycled plastic by mid-2023

Danish toy giant, Lego, has announced that the company will be making use of 100% recycled plastic to manufacture its famous colourful toy building blocks in 18 to 24 months. It took almost 150 engineers and scientists six years to find a suitable alternative that is non-toxic and durable enough to make the blocks.

Tim Brooks, Lego Vice President of Environmental Responsibility said in a statement: "We are super excited about this breakthrough. We want our products to have a positive impact on the planet, not just with the play they inspire, but also with the materials we use." Lego will make use of recycled beverage-grade PET bottles from manufacturers approved by the US Food & Drug Administration and European Food Safety Authority in order to meet the company's strict quality and safety requirements. A single one-litre recycled PET bottle will yield around 10 2x4 Lego bricks.

Like many other Danish companies, Lego has always placed huge importance on working toward a business that is sustainable and environmentally friendly, so much so that the company has implemented numerous initiatives to assist in reaching its goals of sustainability. According to the company, a sustainable material must be responsibly produced, using renewable or recycled resources, generating little or no waste, use sustainable chemistry and be fully recyclable at the end of its life, “while meeting our high standards for safety, quality and durability”.

Lego Replay is an initiative that allows customers to post their old Lego bricks back to the company to be refurbished and distributed to charities and schools in need. Lego will pay for all postage costs involved. According to the company website, this initiative is only available in the United States and Canada.

In 2018, Lego began manufacturing a range of sustainable elements from sugarcane to create polyethene, a soft, durable and flexible plastic. The sugarcane will grow at the same rate as Lego uses it and is sourced sustainably with specialised guidance from the World Wildlife Fund. Unfortunately, strict product safety and durability requirements prevent these elements from being biodegradable. Lego bricks are made to be handed down from generation to generation, but the company does acknowledge that much of its packaging is single-use plastic and has committed to switching to completely sustainable packaging by 2025 or sooner depending on the rate of technological advancements. The company has already begun trial runs of new, sustainably sourced paper packaging with phasing scheduled over a four-year period starting in 2021.