Lions, crocodile, and hyenas feast at Skukuza Golf Club’s final green

Guests at the Skukuza Golf Club, famously dubbed South Africa’s wildest golf course, recently witnessed an extraordinary scene when a group of predators converged on the final green to share an impala kill. In a rare sighting that perfectly illustrates the untamed nature of the course, two lions, a crocodile, and a pack of hyenas took turns feasting on the kill just metres from the clubhouse.

The unusual dinner gathering was captured in three separate videos shared on Youtube by Lowveld Media, Skukuza Golf Club, and golfer Andrew Rice on X. The footage shows the lions initially hunting and killing an impala on the final green, within clear view of guests dining at the club’s restaurant. After the big cats had satisfied their hunger, a crocodile and a pack of hyenas appeared to clean up the remains.

“Dinner guests that clean up after themselves? A bargain we would say,” quipped Skukuza Golf Club in a playful Facebook post. The unexpected gathering highlighted the unique challenges and attractions of playing golf in one of the world’s most wildlife-rich areas. Located within the Kruger National Park, Skukuza Golf Club is no stranger to animal visitors, but this latest display of nature was an unforgettable spectacle for those lucky enough to witness it. An update from Jean, the club’s greenkeeper, was shared the following morning, detailing the condition of the greens after the night’s festivities. Despite the unusual encounter, the course remains open, continuing to offer golfers the chance to tee off in one of the most extraordinary natural settings in South Africa.