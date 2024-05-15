LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit George after building collapse

11h30: President Cyril Ramaphosa will be visiting the construction site in George in the Western Cape on Thursday after the building collapse more than a week ago. Since the fatal incident on Monday, May 6, government and its disaster management agencies at all levels have mobilised personnel and resources towards the rescue efforts and providing support to the survivors and families of the deceased.

By Wednesday, the death toll was at 33. At the time of the incident, 81 construction workers were on site, to date, 19 remain unaccounted for. Rescue operations continue.

“President Ramaphosa remains deeply attentive to the rescue and recovery efforts underway and has expressed his deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased workers,” the Presidency said. Ahead of Ramaphosa’s visit on Thursday, Ministers and Deputy Ministers in the Departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Employment and Labour, Health, Police, International Relations and Cooperation, and Public Works and Infrastructure have visited the site and have been working collaboratively with the Disaster Joint Operations Centre, with the Western Cape provincial government and the Garden Route District Municipality.

09h30: It has been nine days since the building collapse in George and rescue operations remain under way for the 19 workers still unaccounted for. The death toll remains at 33 (27 men and six women), 62 workers have been rescued and recovered while 12 workers are still hospitalised. The George Municipality said 18 people have since been identified.

“The formal identification process has been completed by the Victim Identification Centre and Forensic Pathology Service (FPS) has identified 18 people (14 men and four women),” municipality spokesperson, Chantel Edwards said. The building collapse site. Picture: Herman Pieters / George Municipality The nationality of the identified deceased workers has also been established. Seven of the workers are South African, five are from Malawi, three are from Zimbabwe, two are from Mozambique, and one from Lesotho.

The municipality further said food donations for the impacted families have exceeded the need. “The George Municipality expresses profound gratitude for the overwhelming support shown through food donations for the families impacted by the recent building collapse. Acknowledging the generosity of the community, the municipality announces that the donations received exceed the immediate needs of the affected families. “Consequently, no further food donations are necessary until further notice at the George Civic Centre. However, for those still willing to contribute, donations may be redirected to AFM (AGS) Soteria Church at 27 Victoria Street.

“The municipality extends its sincere appreciation to all individuals and organisations for their remarkable outpouring of goodwill during this difficult period,” Edwards said. National Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi is expected to visit the construction site on Thursday, May 16. Follow IOL’s coverage as rescue operations continue in George.