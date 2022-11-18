LOOK: 178K bags of litter and counting as Cape Town’s #SpringCleanCT campaign gains momentum

The #SpringCleanCT campaign continues to make a massive dent in tackling litter in Cape Town’s communities. According to the City of Cape Town, efforts linked to the campaign have resulted in 178 987 bags of general litter and 1 755 bags of recycling being removed to date.

As part of the campaign, the city launched a 24-hour toll-free number to report illegal dumping activity. Those convicted of illegal dumping could face fines of up to R5 000, have their vehicle impounded or face a two-year prison sentence. Picture: City of Cape Town In addition, for every report that leads to a fine and conviction, the City is offering a reward from R1 000 up to R5 000, depending on the severity of the offence. As of November 15, the City has issued 2 049 by-law contravention notices as part of campaign efforts.

The City has requested that if residents would like to get involved, they are encouraged to arrange or sponsor a community clean-up and to be sure to share any and all clean-up efforts on social media with the hashtag #SpringCleanCT so more people are hopefully inspired to take action. Residents can tag the City on Twitter via the hashtags @CityofCT, @Geordinhl, and @GrantTwigg or on Facebook, tagging the City of Cape Town, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis or Alderman Grant Twigg. Picture: City of Cape Town

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban waste management Alderman Grant Twigg said that “efforts linked to this campaign are making a significant difference, but the dumping problem in our city needs ongoing efforts to address effectively. Hopefully, many more communities will come together to participate before or during the holiday period.” Picture: City of Cape Town Residents are encouraged to report illegal dumping tip-offs to the City’s 24-hour toll-free number, 0800 110 077.

