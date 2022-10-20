LOOK: Extinction Rebellion climate activists throw soup at Van Gogh painting

A pair of British climate activists appeared in a London court last week for throwing soup on a Van Gogh masterpiece, “Sunflowers”, which was on display at London’s National Gallery. The protest comes after Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion demonstrators descended on Westminster, in central London, on Friday to protest against the UK government's lackadaisical approach to environmental and climate conservation.

“The Independent” newspaper in the UK reported at the weekend that the prosecutor handling the case needs to prove beyond a doubt that damage has been caused to the artwork, reportedly worth over $39.85 million (R720m). According to the report, Katie McFadden, the defence attorney representing Anna Holland, 20, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, said that both of her clients pleaded not guilty to criminal damage to the frame of Van Gogh’s painting in a hearing at the Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Saturday morning.

“Appearing in the dock together, Holland and Plummer spoke only to confirm their name, date of birth and addresses and to enter pleas of not guilty to criminal damage to the value of less than £5 000 (R102 000),” The Independent reported. State prosecutor Ola Oyedepo said the activists threw the “orange substance” knowing that there was a “protective case” over the actual painting, though the damage was caused to the frame. Oyedepo said it was unclear at this stage what the value of the damage was but said it was “significantly below the £5 000 cost threshold”.

She said the pair “did not damage the picture, because the picture is worth millions”. Although UK courts do not prevent lawful protest, damage to property while protesting is illegal. District judge Tan Ikram said the “extent of the damage would be relevant to the proportionality assessment” in weighing up their right to expression.

