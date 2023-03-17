LOOK: National shutdown - Burning tyres during protests is a growing environmental and health concern in South Africa

I chuckled when I saw a post on a local community group on Facebook requesting that residents check their areas for loose tyres on pavements and verges. The post claimed that the tyres are being left by those who will be partaking in the planned national shutdown on March 20. Cape Town city councillor, JP Smith, shared on his social media platforms that law enforcement has observed stockpiles of tyres being placed at strategic positions in Cape Town in preparation for Monday’s mass action.

Smith thanked the community for the donation of over 250 tyres which were removed from Grassy Park, Lotus River and Strandfontein. The tyres will be donated to a worthy social cause. Picture: Councillor JP Smith, City of Cape Town The burning of tyres during protests has become a common sight in South Africa, particularly in recent years, as social and political tensions have escalated.

While protesters often use burning tyres as a means of blocking roads and making their voices heard, the practice has significant negative impacts on both the environment and human health. Burning tyres release a variety of toxic chemicals and heavy metals into the air, including carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds.

These pollutants can have serious health consequences, especially for individuals who are exposed to them over extended periods of time. According to a recent study by the South African Medical Research Council, exposure to burning tyres during protests is associated with increased rates of respiratory illness, including asthma, bronchitis, and pneumonia.

The study also found that children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the health effects of tire burning. In addition to the health risks, burning tyres also contribute to air pollution and climate change. The black carbon emitted by tire fires is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming and has negative impacts on air quality. In a recent statement, the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries emphasised the need to address the issue of burning tyres during protests, stating that "the release of harmful pollutants into the air during these events is a growing environmental and health concern that cannot be ignored."

Picture: Councillor JP Smith, City of Cape Town Efforts to address this issue have included the implementation of regulations and penalties for the illegal burning of tyres, as well as the development of alternative methods of protest that do not have negative impacts on the environment and public health. As South Africa continues to grapple with social and political tensions, it is important that the impact of these events on the environment and public health is taken into consideration and that efforts are made to ensure that protests are carried out in a safe and sustainable manner.