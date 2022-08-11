LOOK: Nepalese tigers back from the edge of extinction

The world commemorated World Tiger Day on July 29th, with Nepal providing us with some amazing news to celebrate the occasion. The small central-Asian country saw a dramatic increase in wild tiger populations, which was 40% higher than in 2015. More so, Nepal has almost tripled the number of tigers in the wild, according to results of the National Tiger and Prey Survey released last week.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 2022 survey began at the end of December 2021 with a launch programme in Chitwan National Park. The survey kicked off at the Chitwan-Parsa complex, covering all tiger habitats of Nepal including national parks, buffer zones and national forests within the vicinity. The historic 190% increase since 2009 is a result of the protection of key tiger habitats and corridors, partnership with local communities, and cracking down on poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba announced the historic increase in his nation’s tiger population, which has been recorded at 355 individuals during this 'Year of the Tiger,’ which is the Chinese lunar symbol for 2022. According to the World Wildlife Fund Nepal, “an extensive effort covering 18 928 sq. km, over 12% of the country, and 16 811 days of field staff time was invested to complete the survey." The results bring both great hope and reassurance about the tigers’ long-term future in Nepal. " The target to double wild tigers worldwide, also known as Tx2, was set by governments in 2010 at the St Petersburg International summit on tiger conservation.

Story continues below Advertisement

WWF-Nepal was an implementing partner in the survey, which was led by the Department of National Park and Wildlife Conservation. “This conservation win is a result of the political will and concerted efforts of local communities, youth, enforcement agencies, and conservation partners… the result of sustained effort over many years,” said Ghana Gurung, Country Director of WWF-Nepal. “Nepal’s new tiger population estimate shows that it is possible to save species from the brink of extinction and gives us a real reason to celebrate this Global Tiger Day,” said Ginette Hemley, Senior Vice President for Wildlife Conservation for WWF in the US.

Story continues below Advertisement