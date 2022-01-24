LOOK: Purebred African wild cats found in KZN

A second purebred African wild cat was trapped by farmers in the Kamberg area of KwaZulu-Natal in December last year after it had been reported bullying local cats and was suspected of snatching chickens, according to FreeMe Wildlife, a local wildlife rehabilitation organisation based in Howick. Upon closer inspection, after the cat was brought into the FreeMe Wildlife facility, staff realised that this tomcat may very well be another purebred African wild act.

To confirm their theory, DNA samples were obtained and sent through to the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) for analysis. “As a professional wildlife rehabilitation centre, we have a responsibility to make sure this is in fact a purebred African Wildcat and the only way to be certain is with a DNA test to prove this,” stated FreeMe Wildlife on a Facebook post. According to the International Society for Endangered Cats (ISEC), the African Wildcat (Felis lybica) closely resembles a large housecat in both size and colouration. Their long legs give them a more upright posture when sitting and a lighter gait.

​Read the latest Simply Green digital magazine below ​ “The background colour of its coat ranges from reddish to sandy yellow to tawny brown to grey and is typically marked with faint tabby stripes and spots. Paw pads are black like those of the black-footed cat.

The African species distinguishes itself from the European Wildcat by its lighter build, less distinct markings and thin tapering tail.” It is sometimes difficult to visually identify the African Wildcat due to cross-breeding with feral house cats which diminish purebred qualities. There are two major features that can be used to help distinguish African Wildcats from domestic cats and hybrids.

Purebred wildcats have a rich reddish-brown colouration on the backs of the ears while domestic-wild crosses usually have dark grey or black-backed ears. The second striking and sometimes most obvious characteristic is the wildcat’s long legs. When the wildcat is sitting upright, its long front legs raise its body into an almost vertical position. Picture: FreeMe Wildlife “This characteristic pose, which is almost impossible for domestic cats or crosses, can be seen in the ancient Egyptian bronze mummy cases and tomb paintings. Even when walking the wildcat’s long legs and high shoulder blades give it a distinctive action; it moves more like a cheetah than a domestic cat,” said ISEC.

The DNA results from SANBI proved that this was indeed purebred. FreeMe Wildlife said on Facebook that “positive results mean that this tomcat has a threshold of over 90% DNA for being a purebred African Wildcat. African Wildcats have been known to hybridise with feral cats which have caused genetic pollution.” Picture: FreeMe Wildlife “As a result of the findings,” the post continued, “two questions must be asked. Firstly, is the African Wildcat species more common in KZN than currently recorded? Secondly, both African Wildcats came in from areas where feral cats are present. Yet, both Wildcats are genetically pure. Is this a coincidence, or is there a possibility that the African Wildcats may not be hybridising as prolifically as some believe?”

FreeMe Wildlife reported another purebred African wildcat in its care in May 2021. This cat was also found in the same area as the second, trapped by poultry farmers after the cat burglar was suspected of taking chickens. The first cat was released in November 2021 with the second cat scheduled for release as soon as suitable habitat is found. Wade Whitehead, Chief Executive Officer at FreeMe Wildlife said that the organisation “does not support any wildlife in captivity. We always strive to release wildlife back into the wild.

“We never pet or tame any wildlife in our care as there are never any reasons to do so. Now that we have the test results for the second cat, together with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, we will decide on a suitable release site, and return this cat back to the wild.” Picture: FreeMe Wildlife FreeMe Wildlife is a specialist, professional wildlife rehabilitation non-profit organisation proudly supported by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation. Although facilities are not open to the public, the organisation encourages people to visit their website, or Facebook page to learn more about how you can help make a difference.