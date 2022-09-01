Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, September 1, 2022

LOOK: Satellite images show devastation of Pakistan floods

This aerial photograph taken on Wednesday shows a flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rains in Shikarpur in Sindh province. Picture: AFP

Published 1h ago

Unprecedented flooding has hit Pakistan recently, claiming more than 1 000 lives and submerging almost a third of the country in water, destroying vital infrastructure, drowning crops, and affecting 33 million people.

The unusually heavy monsoon rains have transformed the landscape, sweeping away homes, buildings and swathes of farmland, with at least half a million people having been displaced from their homes, according to the latest government figures.

Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies have revealed the utter devastation of Pakistan's floods after more than eight weeks of devastating rains have inundated much of the country, leaving villages and cities under water.

The brown and darker areas of the images are dry land, while the grey, lighter areas are water.

Picture: Maxar Technologies

This is the town of Rajanpur before and after the floods hit. The after image shows the town completely surrounded by floodwaters, which have caused immense damage, even though most of the the town is still above water.

Picture: Maxar Technologies

Other towns in the region were not as fortunate. Rajanpur in the Indus Valley region of Pakistan, with low-lying regions, was almost completely submerged by the floodwaters.

Picture: Maxar Technologies

Elsewhere in Rajanpur, Maxar Technologies satellites captured an image of a village surrounded by agricultural land with visible crops and divisions. The after image shows that all this land is now completely submerged in water.

Picture: Maxar Technologies

This image of a small fishing village, Rohjan, shows the waters of a lake to the right. The after image shows the entire village submerged in water, with the area now unrecognisable.

