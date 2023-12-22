LOOK: SPCA on a rescue mission as firefighters continue to fight Simon’s Town fire

The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it is on a search and rescue mission as the fire continues along the slope of the mountains in Simon’s Town. The team from the SPCA are scouring the estimated 450 hectares of scorched terrain for animal survivors.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, said they had been at the site since news of the fire broke. “The fire was raging, and it was hard to stand by throughout the night, knowing the flames were claiming victims, but we had to wait until the area was deemed safe enough for us to enter. “Battling uneven terrain and seemingly solid ground that quickly gives way, our team is regularly finding themselves knee-deep in hot ash, and small flare-ups are regularly occurring around them. The ground remains hot, and the search conditions are difficult,” Abraham said.

She said the loss of life has been devastating to witness, as they have come across the charred remains of snakes, tortoises, and lizards who died due to either flames or the smoke. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is on a rescue mission to save animals affected by the Simon's Town fire. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA “It’s heartbreaking to find the lifeless bodies of the animals that didn’t make it. It is a huge loss for this unique habitat, and our search and rescue efforts continue with urgency to find any surviving or injured animals. We won’t give up until we’re sure that no animal in need of help has been left behind,” the SPCA’s Wildlife Cadet Inspector, Bryan Arendse, said. He said animals who were able to seek shelter in time and were lucky enough to be protected from the flames were found.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is on a rescue mission to save animals affected by the Simon's Town fire. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA Some animals who were found dehydrated in the field were treated immediately on the spot with water or a water bath and could immediately be released in a safe area. The SPCA said its rescue efforts will span over several days, and at this time of the year, it said it already faces significant challenges with high volumes of animal admissions already stretching resources to their limits. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is on a rescue mission to save animals affected by the Simon's Town fire. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA Abraham said donations in support of its search and rescue efforts would be greatly appreciated.

“We are not funded by the government and we need donations to cover the costs of fuel, man hours, overtime, and potentially the treatment and rehabilitation of animal fire victims,” Abraham said. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is on a rescue mission to save animals affected by the Simon's Town fire. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA Wildlife will have been displaced, and the public is called on to monitor the Simon’s Town outskirts for displaced animals and to alert us if any require help. “You can also help by picking up small animals or birds who are injured and keeping them in a ventilated cardboard box covered with a towel to minimise stress before calling us to collect them.

“Remember that wild animals can be aggressive and injured wild animals additionally so. You can also place shallow bowls of water in your gardens to help animals in need of water. Please add some rocks to the bowl so small animals can quench their thirst without drowning,” Abraham said. While it is fine to put water down, she has urged no food to be put out for the baboons.

“We’re looking out for them and getting updates on troop locations and their proximity to the fire. They are very intelligent, and they’re doing a good job of keeping themselves safe. We won’t hesitate to help them if this becomes necessary. “Feeding them is not only illegal; it is retaining them in an area currently prone to flare-ups and putting them at risk of harm in many other ways too,” Abraham said. She has also urged residents to call on the SPCA should they need assistance.

“Please call us if you come across any animals in need of help on 0217004158/9 or 083 326 1604. We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to respond to animals in crisis,” Abraham said. Donations to the SPCA can be made online here. [email protected]