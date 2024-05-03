LOOK: Three-month-old puppy on the brink of death now recovering

A puppy found dumped in Cape Town on the brink of death was saved in time by staff from the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha. The organisation said while its animal ambulance was travelling through the community collecting dogs in need of medical care, a group of staff from the City of Cape Town flagged the ambulance down.

They reported they arrived at a patch of rubble that needed cleaning when they discovered the puppy on her last breath. The three-month-old puppy was rushed to the animal clinic for treatment. After a medical assessment it was confirmed she had severe mange and was extremely malnourished. The three-month-old puppy was found in the knick of time. Picture: Mdzananda Animal Clinic General manager, Sr Heidi May said on arrival the puppy looked as if it had given up.

“But once she started receiving love and care from our staff, she started showing a bit of spirit again. The puppy is receiving treatment to cure the mange, vitamin boosters and pain medication. She has also received a de-wormer, flea and tick treatment and all necessary vaccinations,” May said. The three-month-old puppy was found in the knick of time. Picture: Mdzananda Animal Clinic The puppy also received a gentle bath, and nutritious food and is now recovering in the clinic under observation. The organisation’s operations manager, Lynton Adams said the puppy is not aggressive, she is very passive and lovable.

The three-month-old puppy was found in the knick of time. Picture: Mdzananda Animal Clinic “It is very heartsore to see her in this condition, and yet she does not hate humans,” Adams said. A puppy was saved from certain death on a dumpsite in Khayelitsha.The Mdzananda Animal Clinic says the tiny hondjie was found just in time and ‘moments away from her last breath’. Picture: Supplied The puppy, named Nala, has been in our hospital recovering and is doing very well. She is still on some medication and has officially been admitted to our stray programme and is ready for adoption. Any donations towards the puppy’s care and rescue can be made to Mdzananda Animal Clinic.

