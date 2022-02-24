LOOK: Trees painted to help curb bark stripping in Durbanville

After several bark-stripping incidents in and around Durbanville, the City of Cape Town’s (CoCT) Recreation and Parks Department has embarked on a project to paint the trunks of trees at risk of being bark-stripped in Durbanville's CBD. Newlands Conservation defines bark stripping as the “illegal harvesting of tree bark for private use by individuals.”

Tree bark from certain trees has been used in traditional medicines and rituals for centuries in many parts of Africa and the rest of the world. It’s also used in South Africa by various spiritualists and traditional healers in medicines. The CoCT said in a media statement that the extent and destruction of trees in the Durbanville CBD have increased at an alarming rate. After several bark stripping incidents, the Recreation and Parks Department has embarked on a project to paint the trunks of trees at risk of being bark-stripped.

The trees and their trunks are being painted with a PVA paint mixture as a preventative measure that renders the bark unattractive for harvesting. "The mixture does not pose any risk to the tree," said the Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross.

Trees that are mostly affected are camphor trees (Cinnamomum camphora), fever trees (Vachellia xanthophloea) and Norfolk pines (Araucaria columnaris) will be painted a light brown or grey colour. The City has also mentioned that it has stopped planting camphor trees as these are not indigenous to South Africa. Furthermore, due to the impact of bark harvesting on the survival of fever trees, they are no longer planted in certain public spaces. The future planting of fever trees is only considered at selected sites where good security measures are in place. Reports indicate that the bark and roots are primarily being targeted and collected for various medicinal or cultural reasons.

The trees and their trunks are being painted with a PVA paint mixture as a preventative measure. Picture: Supplied When the bark is stripped from the entire circumference of a tree, also referred to as ring barking, the tree dies a slow death due to the interruption of its nutritional transport systems and makes the tree vulnerable to bacterial or viral infections. The partial stripping of trees may damage it to such an extent that it inhibits growth and weakens the tree, making it more susceptible to stressors such as drought and disease. ‘If we do not halt this blatant vandalism, it could have a negative impact on the city’s canopy tree cover, eventually destroying thousands of trees in Cape Town’s public open spaces. The benefits of trees are numerous and it’s our collective duty to protect them,’ said Councillor van der Ross.

Community organisations such as neighbourhood watch groups, and security companies that actively patrol areas in Durbanville's CBD, can help to combat the illegal harvesting of bark. This comes after an increase in bark stripping within the Newlands Forest toward the end of 2020. “Bark stripping is getting completely out of hand. Reckon we are losing those trees at a rate of at least three to five a week,” a concerned Capetonian wrote in the Friends of Table Mountain Facebook group. “What can we do to stop this? This needs immediate action!”