LOOK: What is a blood moon?

Many South Africans would have been left in awe over the last few nights as a seemingly gigantic blood-red moon hovered over us in the evening skies. Almost like an apocalyptic movie scene, our usually dazzlingly white, pockmarked moon turned a powdery red as it made its way into Earth’s shadow.

What most of us would have witnessed is a total lunar eclipse that produced a deep-red blood moon. The spectacle made its way across the night sky from around Sunday evening, allowing stargazers a dramatic show indeed. The blood moon’s total lunar eclipse occurred on the evening of May 15 and into the morning of the 16th and looked very much like it did in July 2018 for those of us who can recall the event. The eclipse began when the moon passed into Earth’s shadow, taking about two hours to be fully engulfed by our shade. Yet, instead of going dark, the moon turned a dramatic red.

The moon passes through the darkest part of Earth’s shadow during a full lunar eclipse. The Earth’s shadow is known as the umbra. When the moon is within the umbra it gets a reddish hue because blue and green light get more easily scattered by dust particles in the atmosphere and orange and red colours remain more visible, according to Nasa. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “blood moons” because of this phenomenon. “This same effect is what gives sunrises and sunsets a reddish-orange colour,” Nasa said on its website.

Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) According to Space.com, this will be the first of two lunar eclipses this year, with the next one taking place on November 8, which will be visible, at least partially, from Asia, Australia and North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, the Arctic and most of South America. Southern Africa would be heading into our summer months, which means that we will be closest to the sun during that time, thus preventing us from witnessing the event. We will also see two lunar eclipses next year in 2023. The first will be from May 5 to 6, another penumbral eclipse visible, at least partially, from southern and eastern Europe, Antarctica, and most of Asia, Australia and Africa, as well as the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when Earth’s outer shadow falls on the moon’s face. It is easy to miss because most of the moon is illuminated by sunlight. The second will be a partial eclipse on October 28 to 29, visible at least partially from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, northern and eastern South America, the Arctic, Antarctica, and the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans.

