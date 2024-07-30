Major oil spill hits South Africa’s west coast after cargo ship breaks apart

An oil spill has caused a major emergency on South Africa’s west coast after the MV Ultra Galaxy, a Panama-registered cargo ship, broke apart over the weekend.

The cargo vessel, which had run aground on 9 July while en route to Dar es Salaam with a load of fertiliser, was heavily damaged by powerful waves from a cold front that hit the Western and Northern Cape regions over the weekend. This led to an immediate response under South Africa's Oil Spill Contingency Plan. The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) reported that the ship broke into four sections and one fuel tank ruptured, causing the oil spill. The MV Ultra Galaxy, a 124.56-metre-long vessel built in 2008, broke into four sections and ruptured a fuel tank due to severe weather over the past three days.

SAMSA stated, “Severe and disruptive weather that battered the Western and Northern Cape coastline over the past three days caused the vessel to break into four sections, and one fuel tank ruptured, causing an oil spill onto the immediate beach area.” A team of 125 local community members were deployed to help with the clean-up, managed by the interim Incident Management Organisation (IMOrg), a joint effort between the Department of Transport (DoT) and SAMSA. The oil spill has affected approximately one kilometre of beach south of the wreck. SAMSA reported that “clean-up teams, comprising of salvors and 125 local community members, have been diligently working to remove the oil that washed up onto the beach, covering an area of approximately one kilometre south of the wreck.

“The heavy swells and wind waves assisted in washing the oil onto the immediate beach, preventing any oil from drifting seawards and further down the coastline.” Continuous monitoring is being carried out through aerial and surface surveys to assess the spill’s extent and environmental impact. The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), in partnership with the Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry, and Fisheries, is prepared to set up a temporary facility in Lamberts Bay should seabirds be affected.

“They are planning to set up a temporary stabilisation facility in Lamberts Bay to respond swiftly should seabirds become affected by the spill as a precautionary measure. Active salvage work was paused due to the inclement weather and will resume once conditions allow safe access to the wreck,” said SAMSA. The public from Brand se Baai to St Helena Bay are urged to remain vigilant for any debris, such as cargo bags or steel hatch covers. “Any findings should be reported to SAMSA through the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (MRCC) at 021 938 3300 or 012 938 3303,” said SAMSA.