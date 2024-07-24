Malmesbury bypass link road construction remains on track

The construction of a R640 million Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) project link road near Malmesbury in the Western Cape is progressing well. The 6.7km greenfield road link between the Hopefield Interchange on the N7 highway and the intersection of the R45, in the direction of Wellington, and the R46 towards Riebeek Kasteel near Malmesbury remains ongoing and is going according to plan.

The new project will feature five new bridges and a new grade-separated interchange at the R46/R46 intersection expected to further enhance connectivity and safety. The department said this project is a crucial part of the Malmesbury bypass upgrades in the Swartland region. The construction of the Malmesbury bypass link road is under construction. Photo: WCG It said these upgrades are significant components of the Strategic Integrated Project 5, under the National Infrastructure Plan 2050. Construction commenced in May 2023 and the project is expected to be completed by November 2025.

Acting head of the department, advocate Chantal Smith said the main contractor in large DOI contracts such as this must report against a set of agreed contract participation goals (CPGs). “By the time it is complete, the project is expected to have created 295 work opportunities and will have provided a total of 43,081 person-days of work. A proportion of the contract amount will be spent on targeted enterprises and materials from local companies. A proportion will also be spent on developing emerging contractors,” Smith said. MEC of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers welcomed the progress being made.

“The Malmesbury Bypass link road project is a testament to our commitment to enhancing infrastructure and stimulating local economies with the aim of creating more jobs in this critical sector. “This project not only improves transportation and connectivity but also creates significant job opportunities and supports local businesses. We are dedicated to ensuring that this development benefits the community both now and in the future,” Simmers said. [email protected]