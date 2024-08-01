Marine Protected Area Day 2024 - MPA's key to preserving ocean biodiversity, resilience

Marine Protected Day, celebrated on August 1, raises awareness about the significance of MPAs. Activities include photo competitions, social media discussions, webinars, and community visits to MPAs, promoting collective efforts to protect marine environments for future generations. The inaugural Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day, was held on August 1, 2021 in South Africa.

The day was a major success, with the event going global the following year. South Africa’s marine ecosystems, renowned for their biodiversity and high marine endemism, are protected through a network of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). Covering approximately 5% of the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), South Africa's 42 MPAs are critical to global conservation efforts.

These marine areas are home to around 13,000 species, with marine endemism ranked third globally after New Zealand and Antarctica. MPAs are essential for safeguarding these ecosystems, regulating human activities to ensure the sustainability of marine biodiversity. MPAs in South Africa are categorised into three types:

Restricted Zones - All forms of extraction, including fishing and mining, are prohibited. Controlled-Use Zones - Certain activities are allowed under strict regulations. Multiple-Use Zones - These areas permit a range of activities, including sustainable fishing, recreation, and tourism.

MPAs provide multiple benefits: Ecosystem Protection - MPAs protect coastlines and habitats crucial for fish populations. Spillover Effect - Sustainable fish populations in MPAs benefit adjacent areas, supporting healthy fish stocks and food security.

Economic Benefits - MPAs boost local economies through sustainable tourism and fisheries. Climate Resilience - Protecting marine habitats enhances ecosystems' ability to adapt to climate change. Cultural Protection - MPAs preserve areas used for spiritual practices for future generations.

Accountability Mechanism - MPAs foster collaboration among policymakers, scientists, practitioners, and communities. Research and Education - MPAs serve as important sites for scientific research and environmental education. Management of MPAs in South Africa falls under the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE), with support from national, provincial, and municipal agencies, academic institutions, NGOs, and local communities.

Key management authorities include South African National Parks (SANParks), Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, CapeNature, and local municipalities like the City of Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro. Notable MPAs in South Africa include: Table Mountain National Park MPA - Encompassing the waters around the Cape Peninsula.

Betty’s Bay MPA - A critical breeding site for the endangered African penguin. Tsitsikamma MPA - South Africa’s oldest MPA, established in 1964. iSimangaliso Wetland Park MPA - A UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its diverse ecosystems.

The Prince Edward Islands MPA - South Africa’s largest MPA, located in the Southern Ocean. Despite their importance, MPAs face challenges such as ensuring compliance with regulations, balancing stakeholder needs, and securing funding and capacity for effective management. Connectivity between MPAs is crucial for mitigating climate change impacts and ensuring the spillover effect.